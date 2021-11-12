Lancaster County’s longest-serving school superintendent this week took a step toward challenging U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in next year’s midterm elections.

Bob Hollister, who has led the Eastern Lancaster County School District since 2008, filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Tuesday as an official candidate for the 11th District seat held by Smucker. Hollister was a Republican as recently as 2020, but changed parties this year and will run as a Democrat, according to the FEC filing and voter records.

This week’s FEC filing was “the first step in exploring a run for Congress,” said Michele Sellitto, a consultant on his campaign.

“Right now, Dr. Hollister’s No. 1 priority is the students, parents and families of the district,” Sellitto said. “That’s where his focus will be until his retirement.”

Hollister, 55, announced earlier this year he planned to retire from the district in early 2022, setting March 11, 2022, as his final day on the job.

Sellitto would not say why Hollister changed political parties within the last year, and she said Hollister was not available for an interview Friday. He lists his campaign site as hollisterforcongress.com, according to the FEC filing, though the URL is not yet active.

Hollister is the first candidate so far to file paperwork to challenge Smucker.

An East Lampeter Township resident, Hollister told LNP|LancasterOnline in July he wanted to leave his job “on a high note,” noting the Elanco district’s good academic and financial standing. He also said he wanted to spend more time with his family, including with his wife and daughter and 81-year-old father who has been struggling to maintain the family woodworking business in Columbia. At that time, he said he was interested in volunteering as a board member for local nonprofits.

While superintendent, Hollister led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, the formation of the school district’s online academy, and multiple building renovations. In 2016-17, Hollister was superintendent for two districts: Elanco and the Columbia Borough School District, as part of a one-year shared leadership agreement. He was also at the forefront of several controversies, including the public outcry in 2019 over transgender students using locker rooms and bathrooms. The district later started a $2.4 million project to add single-use, gender-neutral restrooms to their schools.

Diane Topakian, the chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said she met with Hollister about his potential run about six months ago, though she has not spoken to him much since.

“He seemed pretty passionate about it and excited about it,” she said. “We didn’t get into the weeds quite yet, because he still hadn’t decided [whether he’d run], but I think he’d make a good candidate.”

Topakian said she has not yet heard of any other Democratic candidate planning to launch a campaign to take on Smucker in the 2022 November election.

Smucker’s strengths

Last year, Smucker won the solid-red 11th District by 26 percentage points over Democrat Sarah Hammond.

The district is currently made up of all of Lancaster County and the southern part of York County. But those boundaries are expected to change, as Pennsylvania lost one House seat after the 2020 census.

Smucker, 57, was first elected to represent Lancaster County in Congress in 2016. For the West Lampeter Township resident’s first term, Smucker represented the former 16th congressional district, which included most of Lancaster County, the southern part of Chester County and a small portion of Berks County.

Two years later, he ran for the 11th District, which was created after the state Supreme Court ruled Pennsylvania’s congressional maps were illegally gerrymandered to favor Republican candidates.

Smucker’s campaign said they are confident voters will elect Republican majorities to Congress in 2022 to “put a check on [Biden’s] presidency.”

“Congressman Smucker enjoys stronger support than ever before,” said Jenna Geesey, Smucker’s campaign manager, in an emailed statement. “We remain confident the voters will choose to support him over Bob Hollister or any extreme Democrat that will support failed policies led by Biden or Pelosi.”

Smucker hosted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for a fundraiser in Manheim last month, raising more than $700,000, his campaign said. Smucker is also a vice chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s 2022 leadership team, a position that puts him at the center of the GOP efforts to recapture a House majority.

In Smucker’s third-quarter FEC filing, he reported $1,011,168 in cash on hand.

Smucker is one of 138 House Republicans who voted to strip Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from President-elect Joe Biden, a vote cast less than 12 hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Smucker signed on to baseless claims that unconstitutional state court rulings and directives from the Department of State tainted the state’s election results. No proof has ever been provided to back up that claim.