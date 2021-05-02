Lancaster County election officials are preparing for the May 18 primary knowing in advance that the number of voters casting mail-in ballots will be far fewer than what they dealt with in November’s presidential election, when more than 90,000 no-excuse or absentee ballots were cast.

About 22,000 ballots were mailed out during the third week of April, said Christa Miller, the county’s new chief registrar of the Board of Elections. Approximately 200 to 400 ballots are going out every day in different batches, as more ballots are requested, Miller added.

As of Thursday, 24,000 Lancaster County voters had requested a mail-in ballot. Of those, approximately 2,300 were requested by independent or third-party voters who otherwise wouldn’t be eligible to vote in a primary election. But all voters are eligible, no matter their affiliation, to vote on three proposed constitutional amendments and one ballot referendum question.

Despite lower demand, election workers here and across the state are dealing with rules that hinder their ability to quickly tally mail-in ballots, plus lots of lingering confusion over deadlines and other rules that began in the days leading up to the 2020 vote.

Mail-in ballots that arrive before May 18 will remain unopened and secured in the Lancaster County Government Center. The fact that the ballots can’t be touched until Election Day means final results could be delayed. In November, it took the county until Friday -- three days after voting ended -- to finish counting mail-in ballots.

No-excuse absentee voting was created by the Legislature in 2019 with the passage of Act 77. But when the COVID-19 pandemic spurred widespread public interest in voting by mail, local elections officials realized that Act 77 never envisioned elections where more than a third of all votes would not be cast in person.

Key Election Dates Tomorrow, May 3: Last day to register to vote for the primary. May 11: Last day to apply for a no-excuse or absentee ballot. Due by 5 p.m. May 18: Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; mail-in ballots must be received by county elections staff by 8 p.m.

Last spring, counties began pressing the Legislature to give them additional time for precanvassing (i.e. opening them, confirming signatures and preparing them for scanning). But legislators failed to compromise over the summer, influenced in part by former President Donald Trump’s public campaign against mail-in voting.

“It would be a tremendous help,” County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said about additional precanvassing time. “We wouldn’t have to staff up as much, wouldn’t have to hurry as much… We’ll be ready, we’ll do it like we did [last year] and get the results out.”

Another concern is making sure voters know that the 8 p.m. deadline on May 18 for returning a mail-in ballot is firm. That’s a change from the fall, when the state Supreme Court upheld the Department of State’s finding that ballots received up to three days after the election, but still postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, should be counted.

“There are probably a few voters thinking, ‘Hey I’ve got a three-day grace period after 8 p.m. on the Tuesday election,’” D’Agostino said. “That is not the case.”

Voters who cast a mail-in ballot at the last minute should be prepared to use the county’s lone drop box, D’Agostino said. The box is located in the county government center in Lancaster city (150 N. Queen Street), just inside the doors of the building’s Chestnut Street entrance.

But other rulings, such as requiring election staff to discard any ballot not within its secrecy envelope or requiring staff to count ballots with signatures that do not match what they have on file are still presumed to be in effect.

The county Board of Elections will have 25 additional people working to help count ballots on May 18, and they will come in again on May 19 if necessary, D’Agostino said.

In addition, the county is expecting to be fully staffed for conducting the May 18 primary, with all polling place positions filled as of Thursday, Miller said. The county will continue to utilize its COVID-19 personal protection equipment, including plexi-glass dividers to protect staff from possible contamination.

“I can say I’m glad it’s a municipal primary, and not the presidential,” Miller said about the first election she’ll be running since taking on former chief registrar Randall Wenger’s job after the 2020 election.

“We run a very tight ship here, we’re very secure,” D’Agostino said, listing off the security measures the county follows. “We are intentional about making sure that every election, including ones now with mail-in voting, are secure and have integrity.”

Several voting precincts have moved ahead of the primary election, including moving the polling place at the Ephrata Township Building to the LCBC Church on Hahnstown Road. Voters can check their polling place at VotesPA.com. D’Agostino said information cards are being sent to those voters whose polling place has changed.

The county now has 111,879 registered Democrats (33%), 175,952 registered Republicans (or 51%) and 56,244 independent and third-party voters (16%), according to the most recent state Department of State data.