The contested Republican primary in northern Lancaster County’s 36th Senate District is perhaps the best illustration of how the last national election continues to haunt politics at all levels.

In the 36th, Sen. Ryan Aument is seeking a third term, one that could see him rise to a higher position in the Senate’s leadership ranks.

Aument is, in many ways, a model Republican elected official – a graduate of The Citadel, the military institute perhaps made most famous as the setting for Pat Conroy’s novel “The Lords of Discipline” – after graduation he was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army where he saw combat in Iraq, earning a Bronze Star.

After the Army, Aument, 45, came back to Lancaster County and climbed the political ladder step by step, first as a municipal council member, then county clerk and state House member before winning his Senate seat in 2014.

His challenger, Mike Miller, is emblematic of former President Donald Trump’s hold on the American right. A financial planner specializing in helping families plan for their disabled loved ones’ future care, Miller had no prominent political experience before the last weeks of 2020, when he made a name for himself among Trump’s most dedicated followers in the county.

In videos from that time posted to social media, Miller, 46, can be seen delivering angry speeches outside the Lancaster County office and home of Bryan Cutler, the Republican Speaker of the Pennsylvania House.

Miller and others believed that Cutler and other elected GOP legislators, including Aument, could have done more to reverse Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. Without proof, Miller and many others insisted that massive fraud was the only explanation for Trump’s loss.

No Democrat filed to run in the primary, meaning the GOP winner on May 17 is all but assured of winning the general election in November.

Neither Republican candidate would speak to LNP | LancasterOnline. Miller hung up on a reporter who called last summer to ask about his involvement in Audit the Vote PA’s canvass of a few hundred Lancaster County voters, and he did not reply to recent attempts to contact him. His public remarks and online messaging show he views mainstream media as hostile to conservatives.

Aument, by comparison, has appeared at public events where he answered journalists’ questions, and he has spoken with reporters by phone on numerous occasions.

He preliminarily said he intended to participate but later declined. In declining, he agreed that “voters would benefit from the question and answer with your panel and audience.” But, he said, Miller “has been quite aggressive in using previous public comments I have made against me by twisting phrases, taking incomplete quotes out of context, and dishonestly altering what I have said. I am very hesitant to provide him another opportunity to do just that… . Respectfully and regrettably I must decline your invitation."

Miller never responded to the forum invitation or to a simple questionnaire sent to every candidate running in a contested primary.

The district

The 36th District looks slightly different this year, a result of the post 2020 Census redistricting. Six municipalities — Clay, East Cocalico, West Cocalico and Brecknock townships; and Adamstown and Denver boroughs — were shifted to the new 48th District, leaving a slightly smaller district in geographic size.

The new 36th includes the townships of Conoy, Earl, East Donegal, East Hempfield, Elizabeth, Ephrata, Manheim, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho, Warwick, West Donegal, West Earl and West Hempfield. And it includes the boroughs of Akron, Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lititz, Manheim, Marietta, Mount Joy, Mountville and New Holland.

The district remains reliably Republican. The 36th’s partisan voting index, a measurement of how the district voted in the previous two presidential elections, favors Republicans by 14 percentage points.

Republicans make up 57% of all registered voters in the district, 6-percentage points higher than the party’s countywide advantage. The 268,842 people living in the district are overwhelmingly white (86%), with Hispanics (7.5%) and Blacks (4.1%) comprising the next two largest groups.

Campaign money

A recent campaign finance report showed that as of May 2, Aument was sitting on a war chest of nearly $200,000. A May 3 filing showed he’d raised another $6,500.

Reflecting his incumbency and membership in the Senate leadership, Aument is a prolific fundraiser, benefiting from direct contributions from wealthy individuals and political action committees. And he’s the co-founder of the Building a Stronger PA PAC with fellow Lancaster County native Cutler.

That PAC, alone, donated $50,000 to Aument’s campaign at the end of December, and Aument in turn has used his campaign bank account to support other Republican candidates and committees across the state, as well as pay for political consultants and ads on TV and online.

Miller’s first campaign finance report, filed at the end of March, presented a very different picture, first in its multitude of mathematical errors and, more significantly, in the small amount it showed he’d raised. Those errors were rectified in an amended report after they were brought to his campaign’s attention by LNP|LancasterOnline.

His May 2 filing showed greater income. It showed that Miller had loaned his campaign $25,000, and that he’d raised another $28,000 from individual contributors, including $10,000 from Kenneth and Vicki Shoap of Franklin County. He had just under $14,000 cash on hand as of May 2.

Conservative vs. conservativer

This year’s primary is only the second time Aument has faced a challenger in his six elections. The last was a race against former state Rep. Gordon Denlinger in 2014, when the 36th Senate District seat opened up as Lloyd Smucker prepared to run for U.S. Congress. Aument won that contest by a 23-point margin.

In a typical year, Aument, who lives with his family on Verdant Grove in West Hempfield Township, should have no trouble dismissing his challenger. The incumbent is endorsed by the Republican Committee of Lancaster County and has years of experience working for the voters in the 36th. Conservative heavyweights like former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum are also supporting him.

But Miller has a core of support among nascent conservative groups, like FreePA and Audit the Vote PA. Reversing the 2020 election is, for many of his supporters, the most important issue of this year’s election. Repeatedly, Miller has said Aument violated his oath of office by voting for Act 77, the 2019 election reform law backed by nearly all Republicans in the Legislature that got rid of straight ticket voting and allowed no-excuse absentee voting by mail.

And Miller, who lives on Reagan Drive in Ephrata Township with his family, has experience in the fight over 2020. He was the lead volunteer and organizer of an Audit the Vote PA canvass of Lancaster County addresses last August and September. The group claims that it found enough evidence of election anomalies to call into question Biden’s victory. But a close examination of the canvass showed the project was fundamentally flawed: Most people interviewed were not asked to confirm their identities or prove they lived at their address at the time of the 2020 general election.

Still, dedication to the former president’s “Big Lie” is popular among many rank-and-file Republicans in the 36th and is the issue that got Miller into the race in the first place.

Miller is also hammering Aument on his Senate record. He sent a mailer to district voters that featured a photograph of former state Health Secretary Rachel Levine and text noting Aument voted to confirm her twice. Levine, of course, is a favorite punching bag of Pennsylvania conservatives, both for her leadership of the statewide COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020 and, more salaciously, for the fact that she is a trans woman.

He also chides Aument for “yield(ing) to liberal radicals” for, in part, serving on a COVID-19 vaccine task force convened by Gov. Tom Wolf, another figure immensely unpopular on the right.

Aument has also attacked Miller, with Facebook ads that quote from Miller’s own postings on the social media site. One highlights Miller’s call for Trump supporters to protest outside lawmakers’ homes after the 2020 election, to “rattle their wives” to scare them into reversing the election.

The incumbent senator also criticizes Miller’s voting history, specifically Miller’s failure to vote in off-year elections

There’s also a post from 2012 in which Miller, tongue in cheek, says Republicans should stand aside and let then-President Barack Obama and Democrats proceed with universal health care. Aument’s ads portray that post by Miller as supporting the Democrats’ health care plans, which at face value is a gross misrepresentation of Miller’s actual views.

A win for populism

It is unclear if Miller has the broad support needed to defeat Aument, but a recent study from the Democracy and Polarization Lab at Stanford University found that in state legislative primaries, more extreme candidates have been gaining an edge over moderate candidates in the past decade.

And Miller’s challenge has pushed Aument to speak up more about “culture war” issues important to Miller’s supporters. Legislation Aument recently introduced includes a bill addressing parental control over school curricula and another focusing on ballot-drop boxes. He also recently spoke up about a drag show hosted by a Gay Sexuality Alliance Club at Hempfield High School.

But his biggest shift has been on Miller’s key issue of the election.

Aument voted for Act 77 and defended its constitutionality in early December 2020 as calls from Trump supporters mounted for the GOP Legislature to reverse Biden’s win. At the time, Aument and his Lancaster County colleague, Sen. Scott Martin, criticized then-Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar’s handling of the election, as well as several rulings by the Democratic-controlled state Supreme Court on election matters. But the two senators insisted that the proper avenue for Trump’s challenges lay in the courts.

Fast forward to the spring of 2022 and Aument has voted to reverse key parts of Act 77 and is pushing a bill to achieve another change backed by many conservative voters – electing Supreme Court justices by geographic district instead of statewide, which Aument and others believe would result in fewer liberal judges winning seats.