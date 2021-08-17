The East Cocalico Township board of supervisors this week will discuss the Jan. 6 riot-related charges against a volunteer member of the township’s recreation board.

Edward McAlanis, 41, of East Cocalico Township, was arrested in July and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol, among other related charges, for his presence inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Federal investigators were tipped off by a family friend who provided photos of McAlanis inside the Capitol, including a photo of McAlanis standing in front of a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

The East Cocalico Township board of supervisors learned of McAlanis’ arrest after reading LNP | LancasterOnline’s coverage, the township said in a statement. McAlanis’ arrest was first reported by LancasterOnline on Saturday.

The board “has not had an opportunity to review the situation as a group or to address any of the allegations,” the township’s statement added.

McAlanis was appointed chair of the recreation board earlier this year. Each of the five members on the board are volunteers, tasked with making recommendations to township supervisors on potential and ongoing recreational projects.

McAlanis was appointed to a four-year term, which is set to expire in 2025. He first joined the board in January 2020, township manager Mike Hession said.

The Board of Supervisors will meet in executive session on Wednesday evening, where McAlanis’ arrest will likely be discussed, Hession said. Any formal action would be announced at its board of supervisors meeting on Thursday, he added.

McAlanis was arrested on July 20 in Stevens and released the same day on $10,000 bond.