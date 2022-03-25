A Lancaster County resident whose home sits in U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s congressional district is running in the Republican primary for the neighboring district covering portions of Berks and Montgomery counties.

Daniel Burton, an insurance agent who lives in East Cocalico Township, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission last year stating his intent to run for one of Pennsylvania’s 17 House seats.

With the conclusion last month of the decennial redistricting process, Burton filed petitions with the Pennsylvania Department of State seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean in the state’s 4th District.

In a phone conversation with LNP | LancasterOnline, Burton said he felt “called to be the warrior servant of this great debate,” and stressed his conservative views on abortion, gun rights and election integrity.

He said he respects Smucker and believed it “would not be in the best interest of conservatives” to try to challenge him in the 11th District, which includes all of Lancaster County and the southern half of York County.

The U.S. Constitution only requires that members of the House of Representatives reside in the state where their district lies.

An insurance agent with an office in East Petersburg, Burton stressed his business background. “I’ve owned my own business for the last 8 years. I know business owners in (Berks and Montgomery counties). They are the same Americans who want to provide for their families and own their own businesses.”

Burton served in the Marine Corps and the Army National Guard, and holds a degree in criminal justice from Penn State. He and his wife Tonia have three children.

To secure the nomination, Burton will need to win the May17 primary over Christian Nascimento, a Comcast executive who’s lived in Montgomery County for much of his life and is active in Republican Party politics there.

The primary winner will face a tough challenge in unseating Dean, who’s held the district since 2018. An analysis of the political landscape of the newly drawn 4th District found that Democrats are heavily favored to retain the seat this year. The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project rated the district as “safe Democratic,” noting that even a very good year for Republicans would be unlikely to offset the Democrats’ registration advantage.

According to campaign finance filings, Burton had raised $33,000 in 2021, most of which came in the form $24,500 he loaned his campaign; he had just under $7,000 cash on hand as of Dec. 31.

Burton’s opponent in the GOP primary race, Christian Nascimento, raised $76,000 last year and had $54,000 on hand at the end of 2021.

Dean had $786,000 on hand at the end of December.