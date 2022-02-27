Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop at Lancaster Central Market on Saturday afternoon, spending some time talking with Lancaster residents about the Ukraine invasion, where he lives, his love for agriculture, and more.

Oz, the reality TV doctor who had lived in northern New Jersey for the past two decades before moving to Montgomery County with his wife, took photos and spoke with more than a dozen patrons and business owners as part of his campaign to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate.

The reality TV celebrity-turned-politician grabbed the attention of many people attending market Saturday. He clogged up the aisle near Oola Bowls, as people swarmed around him in hopes of getting a glimpse of the TV star or to get a picture with him.

As Oz wandered the market with an entourage of his friends, his campaign staff was collecting signatures so he could get on the primary ballot in May. Each Senate candidate will need to get 2,000 signatures from registered voters of the same party to get on the ballot.

Oz told one young Republican voter that he grew up “a few miles south of Kennett Square” in Chester County. Oz attended high school in Delaware, attended University of Pennsylvania for medical school, and lived in northern New Jersey for most of his reality TV career. Oz said much of his life has been influenced by his time living in Pennsylvania and that he loves Lancaster’s agriculture industry.

To add to this: he went behind an Amish stand to take a picture with the produce with an Amish woman standing there, which is a big No-No! Amish woman replied “No pictures please” and ran off to the other side while he got his picture with the produce https://t.co/xGrFSUkD3K — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) February 26, 2022

.@DrOz is visiting Lancaster Central Market this afternoon. Talking Ukraine, his residency, and more with Lancaster residents pic.twitter.com/uxGb35fnBT — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) February 26, 2022

Prior to his visit, he spent the afternoon at a closed event with the Lancaster Women’s Republican Club at Bent Creek Country Club in Manheim Township.

Before leaving Lancaster on Saturday, Oz spent a few minutes speaking with LNP | LancasterOnline about the Ukrainian invasion and the current state of the GOP Senate primary race. Oz and fellow millionaire candidate Dave McCormick have been trading negative ads for weeks, as part of large ad buys the two have made. They’re not the only candidates in the running, but have spent the most money so far in what’s expected to be the most expensive U.S. Senate race in history.

Asked whether these negative ads could hurt whoever wins in the primary, Oz said: “They won’t hurt me. The ads (McCormick) is running against me he says I’m too moderate,” Oz said. “How’s that going to hurt me in a general election? Heis basically saying to all of Pennsylvania, ‘This guy is moderate. Vote for me, I’m the more extreme guy.’”

McCormick visited Columbia Borough earlier this week to talk with local Republicans.

Oz, who holds dual-citizenship with Turkey, said the invasion of Ukraine was “horrible” and “preventable.”

“The reality is, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can’t believe his good luck,” Oz added. “He has a bunch of weak leaders on the west — Biden, but also European leaders.”