President Donald Trump is hitting Lancaster County's airwaves with campaign ads this week, the first presidential candidate of 2020 to do so.

And he's using them to mount a full-bore counterattack on potential general election opponent Joe Biden and the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Federal Communications Commission records show the Donald J. Trump for President campaign has spent more than $110,000 to buy spots on WGAL-TV (NBC Channel 8) and WPMT-TV (Fox43).

The two buys total just over 250 30-second spots. They began airing this week and are scheduled to continue through the second week of November.

At least one of the ads takes on the dealings with Ukraine that are at the center of the impeachment probe. Besides Biden, it depicts Trump adversaries House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

"Donald Trump won, but Democrats want to overturn the election," it says. "Don't let them."

Pennsylvania is expected to be pivotal in 2020, and the Trump campaign is already making it a focus.

A case in point: Conservative celebrities Diamond & Silk and Matt and Mercedes Schlapp will appear at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim tonight for a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" campaign event.

In 2016, Trump's narrow victory in the Keystone State, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, propelled him to his victory in the Electoral College.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton handily in Lancaster County. His 46,821-vote margin here was larger than his margin statewide, according to official tallies.

WATCH: Donald Trump campaign ad 'Facts'