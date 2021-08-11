A one-page document being circulated online purports to show anomalies in Lancaster County’s 2020 election results and is being used to rally public support for Audit the Vote PA’s effort to scrutinize election results across the state.

The large number of people sharing the document online prompted election officials in the county to respond to its claims, a rare instance of a GOP-controlled county government countering arguments made by some of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters.

The document, titled “Lancaster County 2020 Election Anomalies,” lists data points about voter registration, the return of mail-in ballots and the regular post-election purging of inactive voters from the county’s rolls -- presented without explanation as evidence of fraud.

It also notes that Lancaster County received money from a non-profit connected to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to help cover the added costs of November’s all-mail election, which Audit the Vote PA supporters have said corrupted the election anywhere the funds were used.

The document is specific to Lancaster County, and other versions of it were created for other Pennsylvania counties. It sources its voter information to the publicly available voter registration database maintained by the Department of State. But it also says it drew on information obtained via a Right-to-Know request “filled out by a private investigator who is currently working in Arizona,” adding: “This private investigator worked directly with Pennsylvania House Reps back in November/December of 2020.”

But the department’s public disclosure office told LNP|LancasterOnline that it had not received such a request. An email sent to Audit the Vote PA to inquire about the data derived from the unnamed private investigator’s Right-to-Know request was not returned.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of the board of elections, said it is impossible to verify most of the figures in the document without knowing the source. Nevertheless, she said when the document came to the attention of her and the county commissioners last week, they began working a document answering to each of the allegations raised by the pro-audit document.

Claim One: “1,806 voters backfilled into the SURE System.”

Explanation: It is not apparent what the document is referring to by “backfilled” voters. The county says “something like this is typically a timing issue as to when registrations are received and when it is entered into the system due to the volume of applications. However, without seeing the actual data, from where it was pulled (SURE?) and the exact date and time it was pulled, a definitive answer is not possible.”

SURE is a reference to Pennsylvania’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors.

Claim Two: “2,429 duplicate registrations.”

Explanation: Miller said it was unclear whether this is referring to a person trying to register to vote more than once, or someone who applied for a mail-in ballot more than once.

In its response, the county says it “makes it seem like these voters were allowed to register and vote twice. They were not.” And it explains that duplicate registrations can’t be processed because the SURE system will alert local elections officials.

What’s more, “These attempted duplicate registrations typically result from third-party mailings – parties, political candidates, etc. – who send many voter registration and mail in ballot request forms to voters. This practice is currently allowed under state law and can cause great confusion to voters.”

Claim Three: “44,551 first-time voters.”

Explanation: It is unclear whether this is referring to voters who registered for the first time or those who voted for the first time. However, the 2020 election did have “record high” turnout across age groups.

In its response, the county said: “These are voters who voted for the first time. It does not mean that they registered for the first time between April and November. Registration numbers in Lancaster County only changed by 22,476 from the Primary to the General Elections. It is not unusual to have many first-time voters in a big General Election year, particularly during a Presidential election year.”

One party official disputed the document’s implications about this point: “Inactive voters are not an anomaly,” Jenna Geesey, Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s campaign chair and vice-chairman for the Republican Committee of Lancaster County wrote on Facebook in response to a post about the document. “Lack of voter ID is not an anomaly. First time voters are not an anomaly. These things are not statistics by definition.”

Claim Four: “1,916 inactive voters.”

Explanation: It is unclear whether this specific number is correct, but voters who do not vote or change their registration in the past five years are marked as inactive.

The county response said: “Twice a year, every year, the County Elections Office conducts two different voter registration database maintenance events. In February, postcards are mailed out to all registered voters that have not voted or made any changes to their registration within the past five years. In July, voter registration addresses are crossmatched with USPS records. A voter registration is changed to ‘Inactive’ status when the County Elections Office does not receive a response to the postcard sent in February, there is a mismatch in the address found during the crossmatch, or any piece of mail is returned as undeliverable.”

Claim Five: “531 mail-in ballots were recorded but do not have any voter ID in the SURE System.”

Explanation: Without the dataset this number is drawn from, it is impossible to verify.

In trying to explain this claim, the county said: “This can happen within the state SURE system. When it does, if the County Election Office is processing an application and it does not ‘ID verify’ – the applicant may still be sent a ballot – BUT – they are also to be sent the ID verification paperwork to be returned under separate cover. When these voted ballots are returned, they are clocked in at the Elections office, however, SURE will NOT allow them to be scanned as being returned without the ID verification. They are set aside as non-voted ballots and not counted in the final tally unless and until the ID verification paperwork is returned and processed..”

Claim Six: “909 mail-in ballots counted received after November 3.”

Explanation: Where the 909 number came from is unclear. Lancaster County received 1,283 ballots after 8 p.m. on Eelection Day, of which 729 were military and overseas ballots that were counted and included in the county’s total, and 554 were other ballots that were counted but not included in the county’s certified results, Miller said.

The county response said: “Military/overseas ballots have until November 10th to arrive under the PA Election Code. There were also ballots that the County Elections Office was court ordered to accept from Election Day on Tues after 8pm through that Fri before 5pm. These were segregated and tallied separately but not counted in the main results (per the U.S. Supreme Court). Each one of these ballots was handled in strict accordance with the law and court orders. Also, all mail-in ballots received, whether before, on, or after election day during the PA Supreme Court ordered grace period to 5pm on Nov. 6, were opened and processed in front of poll watchers.”

Claim Seven: “555 mail ballots recorded that were sent out of state.”

Explanation: Once again, the county said it did not know the source of the 555 number, but election officials said sending ballots to out-of-state addresses is not illegal or unusual.

The county response said: “These are absentee or mail-in ballots for voters who were not in PA during the election, such as, but not limited to, military or federal worker voters. They are perfectly legal. It is important to note that in accordance with Act 77, no excuse mail-in ballot applications allow voters to specify an address other than their home address at which to receive their ballot.”

Claim Eight: “12,026 registrations removed from the voter rolls between the week of the election and February 1, 2021.”

Explanation: The county could not identify the source of the 12,026 number. The difference between the total number of registered voters in Lancaster County on Nov. 3, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021, is 10,026, according to historical registration data and weekly registration data posted on the Department of State’s website.

In its response, the county noted that purging inactive voters is a regular activity. And at any given time of the year, some portion of voters cancels their registration because they moved out of county or state.

“PA Election Code requires the purging of inactive voters and other voter registration database cleanup items in January of every odd numbered year,” the county election office said and is performed “regularly in accordance with the law.”

Claim Nine: “Zuckerberg Grant Money - $474,201”

Explanation: Lancaster County did not receive money directly from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The document is apparently referring to a $474,201.96 grant from the Chicago-based non-profit Center for Tech and Civic Life, to which Zuckerberg made a sizeable donation in 2020.

County officials expressed some hesitancy last fall about accepting the grant, but decided to take the money to cover expenses the county had already incurred, and they noted that the grant was not contingent on it being used for any specific item. Costs for the 2020 election were much higher than usual given the large volume of mail-in ballots.

Claim Ten: “Between 2016 and 2020 - Democrat registration grew by 6.7%, but Democrat votes grew by 29%.”

Explanation: The information is presented as if it is evidence of fraud -- suggesting there’s no other explanation for why Democratic voters turned out in much higher numbers than in 2016.

What’s clear from the data in Lancaster County and across the state is that more voters of every party turned out in 2020. Some of that increase is a reflection of population growth, but most derives from a heightened interest in the election’s outcome.

There were 108,172 Democrats registered to vote in Lancaster in the 2016 general election, and 115,332 in 2020, according to data archived on the Department of State’s website. This is an increase of 6.69%. In 2016 Hillary Clinton received 91,093 votes and in 2020 Biden received 115,847, an increase of 26.7%.

On the GOP side, there were 174,365 Republicans registered in the county for the 2016 general election, and 181,333 in 2020, a 4% increase. Trump received 137,914 votes in the county in 2016, and 160,209 in 2020, an increase of 16.2%.