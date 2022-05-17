Will Mike Sturla continue to represent the 49th Legislative District, or will newcomer Dana Hamp Gulick upset the 16-term Democrat?

And in the new 96th Legislative District, which Lancaster city council member will prevail? Janet Diaz, or President Izzy Smith-Wade-El?

We're watching, and we'll bring you the stories on the outcomes of those two key races soon after the polls close at 8 p.m.

For decades, Democrats held just one legislative seat in all of Lancaster County – the 96th District, which has been represented by Sturla since 1991.

But the once-a-decade redistricting triggered by the 2020 Census resulted in two districts that, at least on paper, favor Democrats over Republicans.

In addition to the new 96th, reapportionment created a 49th District. Both include about half of Lancaster city, with the 96th covering the northern half and running north to include much of Manheim Township and East Petersburg. The 49th, more heavily Latino in its demographics, covers the southern half of the city and includes Lancaster Township and Millersville Borough.

According to an analysis of voter registration data and results from previous elections, the 49th District is considered a fairly safe one for a Democrat to win – favoring the party over Republicans by 17.6 percentage points.

The winner in the 96th will face Republican April Weaver, a social worker from Manheim Township who is running unopposed in her primary.

The winner in the 49th will face Republican Anne Rivers of Lancaster Township, who is running unopposed for her party’s nomination.