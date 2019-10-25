Diamond and Silk at Trump rally

Diamond and Silk take the podium at a rally before President Donald Trump speaks in Fayetteville, N.C., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

 Chris Seward

The Trump campaign is renting space at Spooky Nook for a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" with special guests Diamond and Silk on Wednesday, October 30. 

Diamond and Silk -- or Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson -- are video bloggers, social media personalities, Fox Nation hosts and Trump supporters with nearly 260,000 followers on their YouTube channel. The formerly lifelong Democrats and sisters from North Carolina switched to Republican in 2015. 

Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany), national press secretary for the Trump campaign, tweeted the press release on Wednesday.

Media outlets across the United States started sharing the news, to mixed reaction. Some applauded. Some booed. And some thought it was a headline from The Onion.

Here's a look at Twitter reaction to the Spooky Nook event.