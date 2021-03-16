Manheim Township voters on both sides of the political aisle will face choices when they head to the polls on May 18 to pick their nominees for township commissioner in the politically competitive suburb.

Democrats and Republicans each face contested primaries this year, with party-endorsed candidates facing challengers. Creation of a county health department and how to manage growth and development are among the issues the candidates are discussing.

The township — the county’s largest municipality outside of the city — sat firmly in Republican control for years. But demographic changes have led to increases in Democratic registration, and in 2019 the party took control of the five-member board, where it now holds a 4-1 majority.

Republicans still hold a voter-registration advantage, however, making up roughly 46% of the electorate to the Democrats’ 37%.

Four seats are up for grabs this year — three held by Democrats and one by a Republican, Donna DiMeo.

Democrats are hoping to again overcome their voter-registration disadvantage to win at least two of the seats and keep control of the board. Republicans need to win three of the four seats to take back the board majority.

GOP endorsements are not often challenged in Lancaster County, but two Republicans — attorney Anthony Marcavage and Dr. Michael Loeven — are running against the local committee’s endorsed candidates, meaning Republicans voting in the primary will need to select from six candidates for only four open spots.

In February, the Manheim Township Area Republican Committee endorsed incumbent DiMeo for a third term as commissioner, along with former state Rep. John Bear, former township solicitor Stacey Morgan-Brubaker and local business owner Mary Jo Huyard.

Democratic candidates endorsed by their party’s local committee are board president and retired business executive Tom O’Brien and public relations specialist Carol Gifford, along with real estate investor Stella Sexton and business owner Denyse Kling.

Kling, no relation to former commissioner Al Kling, is running for the remaining two years of Allison Troy’s term (Troy resigned last year partway through her four-year term). Kling faces unendorsed challenger Ryan Dodson, a business owner. Gifford, one of two Democratic incumbents, was appointed to the seat vacated by Troy, but is running for one of the four-year seats in this year’s election.

Two other Democrats currently on the board are not in this year’s race. Sam Mecum is finishing his second four-year term but is not seeking reelection. Barry Kauffman was elected in 2019 and his seat is not up for election until 2023.

Health department issue

On March 8, the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution calling on the county government to create a health department, a move resisted by the county’s Republican commissioners. O’Brien, Gifford and DiMeo, all seeking reelection this year, voted in favor.

Creating a health department is also a top issue for Marcavage and Loeven, the unendorsed Republican candidates. Loeven is a doctor at Lancaster General Health.

The day after the township vote, Cortney Morton, Manheim Township Democratic Committee district leader, said creation of a county health department is part of the Democratic ticket’s platform as well.

The endorsed Republican candidates also came out backing DiMeo’s vote, saying “establishing a county health department is merely a government modernization effort to provide county officials with another tool that may be helpful in addressing future public health concerns that could possibly be used to minimize personal freedoms.”

And Mark Fetterman, chair of the Manheim Township Area Republican Committee, issued a statement on behalf of the committee joining the call for a health department.

“When all factors are taken into account, exploring the establishment of a county health department is a step for our future that is worth taking,” his statement read in part.

Challenging endorsed slate

Marcavage said that he had considered seeking the GOP committee’s endorsement, but when he began going through the process he said he found it was not easily accessible to outsiders.

“I met with the recruiter, John Bear, and he indicated he already had candidates he was going with, one of which was him, and the process did not seem open to me,” Marcavage said.

Marcavage recruited Loeven to run with him on a platform of well-managed growth, reduced partisan polarization, and creating a county health department, among other issues.

Fetterman said Bear recused himself during the committee’s consideration of commissioner candidates, and disputed the characterization that the process was not open.

Fetterman said endorsements matter because committee people are elected by their individual neighborhoods, and their job is to provide “informed opinions” on candidates through their endorsements.

Dodson, the unendorsed Democratic candidate, said that by the time he had definitively decided to run, the local party’s endorsement process had already concluded.

Development a key issue

Development, a persistent issue in Manheim Township, is a topic being discussed by both endorsed and unendorsed candidates from both parties.

Dodson said managing new development as a way to preserve the township’s green spaces and parks is one of the main reasons he got into the race.

O’Brien, of the endorsed Democratic slate, says on his website that “we must prioritize ‘in-fill’ development in established neighborhoods before granting construction in open areas.”

Marcavage and Loeven, the unendorsed Republicans, cite development as the top issue on their website. Loeven said maintaining moderate growth that doesn’t outpace infrastructure is important, and Marcavage added that it is important for him that the township does not become “addicted to growth” in the sense that low taxes can only be maintained if growth continues.

The township’s population (estimated at 40,548 as of July 2019) has grown by more than 16% since 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Growth is projected to continue, with the county’s 20-year comprehensive plan targeting the area for increased housing density in order to preserve farmland elsewhere.

Bear, an endorsed Republican, said current zoning ordinances can complicate managing growth they way he’d prefer. Morgan-Brubaker added that the board’s hands are tied when residents disagree with a large project that meets the ordinance’s criteria and is in an area zoned for development.

“We’re dealing with a different animal,” she said, “and I just think we need to look at it comprehensively and see what needs to be in place to maintain what we have, improve on those areas that may have become less attractive or need to be redeveloped, or create incentives for people to come in and clean up areas and reuse space.”