Democrats Alice Yoder and Bob Hollister, after placing first and second, respectively, in Tuesday’s primary, will advance to the general election in November to challenge incumbent county commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Yoder led the three-way field with 18,141 votes and Hollister had 15,827. Third-place candidate Janet Diaz received just over 9,100 votes.

The result marks the first time in 12 years the party will have a full, two-person slate for county commissioner, making it at least a mathematical possibility that Democrats could gain a majority on the three-member board of commissioners, which oversees county government operations.

The odd person out in the three-way Democratic primary was Lancaster City Council Member Diaz. She did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday night before press time.

A two-person slate of Yoder and Hollister in the general election could get awkward for Democrats, given how elections for county commissioner works: the top three vote-getters from any political party win in November, but no one party can win more than two seats.

That means Yoder and Hollister may be competing with each other as much as they are against the Republican incumbents, Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, who ran unopposed in their party’s primary.

Though not as dominant as they were a generation ago, Republicans still enjoy a strong voter registration advantage in Lancaster County, stacking the odds against Yoder and Hollister to be able to knock off one of the Republicans.

On Tuesday night, when polls looked favorable for Yoder and Hollister, the latter said he wouldn’t be looking at the general election as a contest for just one seat.

“Ultimately, I look at it as we’re running together,” Hollister said. “I don’t really look at it as ‘running against,’ I think there’s an opportunity to change the dynamic a little bit on the commissioners board.”

For her part, Yoder said she was encouraged that she had gotten the most votes of any Democrat as of press time Tuesday night and a Democratic-led board of commissioners would be a help to taking a more progressive approach to county government.

“We just have a strategy really to get as many votes as we can get, and reach as many voters as we can and be able to talk about what our vision is for Lancaster County,” Yoder said.

Yoder jumped into the race in August, months before Hollister or Diaz did. A West Hempfield Township resident, Yoder is executive director of community health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Since county Democrats endorsed her and Hollister back in February, Yoder lined up endorsements from the county’s top party leaders. Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace, state representatives Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El and 2018 Democratic congressional nominee and Lancaster city chief of staff Jess King all have endorsed Yoder in the primary.

In March, Yoder received an endorsement from the Pennsylvania Working Families Party, a progressive political party that sometimes supports Democratic candidates. She also got endorsed by the progressive political organization Lancaster Stands Up.

It is Yoder’s second run for public office. In 2014, Yoder ran for a seat in the state Legislature in the former 41st House District and lost to Brett Miller by about 18 percentage points.

Hollister, 56, is just six months removed from his first race for public office. Last fall, he ran as a Democrat in the 11th Congressional District against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a race he lost.

The former superintendent has highlighted his past as a moderate Republican who grew disgusted with the party’s acquiescence to former President Donald Trump and registered as a Democrat after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Diaz, the independent-minded Lancaster City Council member from the city’s southeast quadrant, publicly acknowledged her candidacy only when a reporter spotted her filing candidate paperwork at the county elections office in March.

A stroke registrar by profession, Diaz has charted her own course in public office.

She entered the political scene in 2017 with a bid for Lancaster City Council and sought the party’s support. She didn’t get the party’s official backing, but Diaz wound up the top vote-getter among all of the Democrats who won seats on council that year and remains a political force in city elections. She’s also grown her influence as a Democrat at the state level where she chairs the party’s state Latino caucus.