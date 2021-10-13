Democratic candidates are contesting three open Lancaster County row office positions on the ballot this year, the first time the party has competed for every open seat in two decades. The positions voters will fill are county controller, clerk of courts and recorder of deeds.

While Democrats may be more in the game than in years past, they still have a steep mountain to climb if they are to overcome the Republicans’ voter registration advantage. Though shrinking in recent years, Republicans still represent 51% of the county’s registered voters to Democrats’ 32.5%. That edge has given the GOP near total control of county government.

LNP sent a questionnaire to all candidates running this year. The responses below have been edited for space. To read their full responses, find this story on LancasterOnline.com.

Clerk of courts

The clerk of courts is in charge of managing files for Lancaster County’s criminal court and providing administrative support during trials. One of the big issues the winner will face is a staffing crisis in the office. President Judge David Ashworth sent an email in August warning that the office was losing professional staff, mainly due to the low starting wages.

Name: Mary Anater.

Age: 49.

Party: Republican.

Education: Juris Doctorate from Widener University School of Law.

Prior experience: Law clerk under Lancaster County Judges Thomas Sponaugle and Merrill Spahn.

Why are you running? “In my legal career, I have worked directly with the clerk of courts and know the importance of this office. I have the right combination of legal experience and administrative skills to serve the taxpayers of Lancaster County.”

What experience do you have that qualifies you for the office? “I have been a licensed attorney for over 20 years. Having worked in the Lancaster County Courthouse, I have a grassroots understanding of the judicial system and the nuances of the Lancaster County Courts. My extensive knowledge of the criminal justice procedures will serve both our legal community and the public starting on day one.”

How will you address the staffing shortage? “In order to attract the most qualified and effective staff, it is of utmost importance to create an office environment where people want to work. That includes listening to staff and implementing suggestions and processes that come from those that do the work on a daily basis. Having a motivated and engaged staff is vital to any organization, and particularly so in these days of employee shortages. Finding the right people and keeping them requires being their advocate for positive change.”

Name: Michelle Batt.

Age: 35.

Party: Democrat.

Education: Juris Doctorate from Penn State University Dickinson School of Law.

Prior experience: Public defender with the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office.

Why are you running? “When the office was vacated midterm in the midst of a staffing crisis, a great disservice was done to our community. This crisis not only threatens court operations, but service to the public suffers when staff is stretched. I am running for clerk of courts because my fellow Lancastrians deserve a choice, and they deserve better.”

What experience do you have that qualifies you for the office? “From my internship with the juvenile attorney at the Centre County Public Defender office, to my clerkship with the president judge of Monroe County, to my career as a public defender, I have ten years’ experience in criminal law, public service and interfacing with the stakeholders in our criminal system. I am familiar with the law and procedures governing court operations and understand the practicalities related to the administration of justice.”

How will you address the staffing shortage? “Everywhere you look, companies are hiring. Just down the street from my house, the National Novelty Brush Co. is hiring at $15/hr. According to lancasterpaclerkofcourts.com/27/About-Us, court operations “involve complex work processes and specialized expertise” and “a highly trained staff … is essential.” So the first step is to attract qualified candidates who are capable of the required skilled labor with competitive pay. The second step is to ensure retention through competitive benefits and pay.”

County controller

The county controller supervises the fiscal affairs of the county and performs audits to ensure departments are operating efficiently.

Name: Chris Hess.

Age: 36.

Party: Democrat.

Education:

Prior experience: Beverage director at The Pressroom.

Hess did not respond to the questionnaire but instead sent a statement, a portion of which is printed here:

“I will put an end to wasteful spending and back-door deals. I will promote the success of our Lancaster county businesses and economy by ensuring local use of our tax dollars and continue that process with reabsorption of funds back into OUR businesses.

“Within my professional background, I hold a wealth of financial responsibility and experience increasing efficiency to help businesses succeed. I hold experience with leadership positions that promoted teams with achieving common goals. I intend to use these skills to help the controller’s office reduce fraudulent, wasteful, and deceptive spending. I will also find ways to spend more of our tax dollars locally.”

Name: Lisa Colon.

Age: 47.

Party: Republican.

Education: Bachelors of Science from Penn State University.

Prior experience: Auditing and accounting assistant manager in the Lancaster County Controller’s Office.

Why are you running? “I have an opportunity to make a difference by combining my desire to serve others with my knowledge of and experience in the Controller’s Office. Throughout my life I have learned the importance of perseverance. After my employer closed its doors, I found myself without a means of providing for my children. I then enrolled in school as a full-time student at Penn State earning an enhanced bachelor’s degree in accounting, while working and raising my three children. During this time, life was tough but I always said, ‘Someday I will have the means and ability to give back to the community that I often found it necessary to reach out to.’ ”

What experience do you have that qualifies you for the office? “I have over 16 years of experience in private and governmental accounting, six of which have been in the Controller’s Office. I oversee the audit team, auditing countywide departments providing assurance to taxpayers that their monies are used wisely and appropriately. I also prepare several of the county’s financial reports such as the Single Audit, a reconciliation of federal funds received and expended by the County, for example, the $95 million in CARES funds received this past year.”

Recorder of deeds

The recorder of deeds is responsible for keeping track of public records, primarily real estate and uniform commercial code documents.

Name: Ann Hess.

Age: 61.

Party: Republican.

Education: Juris Doctorate from Widener University School of Law.

Prior experience: Incumbent recorder of deeds, elected in 2018.

Why are you running? “I initially ran for the position of recorder of deeds four years ago based on my experience in real estate law and my desire to bring fiscally conservative values and a small business attitude to county government. I have been successful in achieving this over the past four years. Visitors to the Recorder’s Office are treated as valued customers, with respect, and met with a smile by staff that are courteous and knowledgeable. Fiscally, I have cut the budget of the office each and every year that I have served. I am running to ensure that this level of service and fiscal responsibility continues.”

What experience do you have that qualifies you for the office? “I have a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Holy Family College; an MBA with a specialization in accounting from LaSalle University, and a J.D. from Widener University School of Law. I practiced real estate and consumer financial law for nearly 30 years. I have attended numerous continuing education courses in real estate and title law and have been a member of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association for several years.”

Name: Dominic Castaldi.

Party: Democrat.

Education: Bachelor of Arts in economics from West Chester University.

Prior experience: Economist with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why are you running? “After years with the federal government I am looking to serve in a position closer to the people. While serving on Mount Joy Borough Council has provided a role in local government, my skill set is a good match for the recorder of deeds position at the county level. Secondly Democrats have always had a presence in Lancaster County. We are here, belong here, and here to stay! Our registration numbers have grown significantly while Democrats haven’t always contested the ‘county row offices.’ This is changing as we are fielding a slate of three great candidates!

What experience do you have that qualifies you for the office? “Beyond my service as a federal economist at BLS, I also served as an elected tax collector in the Borough of Downingtown and a board member of the Chamber of Commerce there. I chaired the membership committee and participated in the implementation of our Main Street program. I have been a PIAA basketball official for 20 years, working the Lancaster-Lebanon League. More recently, I was a member of the Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Health’s Contact Tracing Team combating the spread of COVID-19. This in the absence of a county-level health department.”