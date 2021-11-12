The Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Latino Caucus is working to recruit a candidate to enter the primary race for the seat held by state Rep. Mike Sturla, the incumbent Democrat who represents the city of Lancaster in the House.

The group, which works to increase the number of Latino elected officials at all levels of Pennsylvania government, is vetting candidates to run for the 96th House District seat, according to David Rodriguez, the chair of the caucus. Lancaster city is 40% Latino, according to the 2020 Census.

“There will be a Latino candidate running (in the 96th District),” Rodriguez said.

Sturla, first elected in 1990, is already facing a primary challenge from city council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El, who announced his campaign this week by saying that he -- a 31-year-old Black man -- would better represent the “Lancaster of today.”

Rodriguez said the Latino Caucus is in the “early stages” of finding candidates to run in districts across the state, and will likely support primary challengers to more than one incumbent Democrat.

“If that’s what we have to do, then we’re going to do it,” Rodriguez said.

He noted that the decennial redistricting process is likely to result in a House seat centered on Lancaster city and containing a majority of the county’s Latino population.

City council member Janet Diaz, meanwhile, said she has been approached about challenging Sturla. She said she will decide whether to run for the seat in January; until then, Diaz said she’s helping the Latino Caucus vet potential candidates.

Diaz has long been a political outsider in the Lancaster County Democratic Committee. She was not endorsed by the county committee in her successful city council races in 2017 and 2021. Still, she could be a formidable challenger if she enters the 96th District race. She was reelected to the council last week with the highest vote total of any of the four Democrats on the ballot, outpolling Smith-Wade-El by 23 votes.

Last year, Diaz won the Democratic primary to run against Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, over the endorsed Democratic candidate, county Commissioner Craig Lehman. Her campaign and groups supporting her spent more than $1.7 million in the general election to try to oust Martin in a district that includes the largely rural southern half of the county and has more Republicans than Democrats.

Diaz came up well short of Martin on Election Day, but she was left with a campaign warchest of more than $86,000, according to her latest campaign finance filing. She continues to fundraise today.

The Latino community in Lancaster knows Sturla well, Diaz said of the 16-term lawmaker. When Diaz has gone to Sturla seeking help for constituents, he’s been responsive and helpful.

For example, she said she went to Sturla last year seeking help for a local resident who had not been able to get unemployment benefits during the pandemic. After reaching out to Sturla, the man was finally able to collect, she said. Her only criticism, Diaz said, is that Sturla needs to be more “out in the public” around the community -- and that there should be someone fighting for Lancaster’s Latino population in Harrisburg.

“There should be a representative that is going to represent that 40% of Latinos and everyone in Lancaster,” she said. “Someone that can also focus on the Latino community, and those who have not been able to succeed.”

Sturla said a Latino candidate in the primary would be a “welcome addition.” When reached by phone Friday, Smith-Wade-El did not immediately offer any comment.

The winner of the May primary will be nearly assured a victory in the 2022 general election next November given the big voter-registration advantage Democrats have in the district.