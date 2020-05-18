The Lancaster County Democratic Committee will hold a livestreamed virtual candidate forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday between the declared Democratic candidates for the state’s 11th Congressional District.

Candidates Paul Daigle, a student employee program supervisor at Franklin & Marshall College, and Sarah Hammond, a high school field hockey coach, will face off in a forum hosted by Democratic Committee Chair Diane Topakian.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, we’re proud to continue to help our constituents make informed decisions,” Topakian said in a news release. “We look forward to facilitating this conversation between the candidates.”

Anyone interested in watching the forum can RSVP to receive the link at bit.ly/PA11Forum.

A recording of the forum will be posted on the Democratic Committee’s Facebook page.