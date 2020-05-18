Daigle and Hammond

Paul Daigle and Sarah Hammond are both running for the 11th district Congress seat, which includes southern York County and all of Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Democratic Committee will hold a livestreamed virtual candidate forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday between the declared Democratic candidates for the state’s 11th Congressional District.

Candidates Paul Daigle, a student employee program supervisor at Franklin & Marshall College, and Sarah Hammond, a high school field hockey coach, will face off in a forum hosted by Democratic Committee Chair Diane Topakian.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, we’re proud to continue to help our constituents make informed decisions,” Topakian said in a news release. “We look forward to facilitating this conversation between the candidates.”

Anyone interested in watching the forum can RSVP to receive the link at bit.ly/PA11Forum.

A recording of the forum will be posted on the Democratic Committee’s Facebook page.

