Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the former legislator from Allegheny County who ran for lieutenant governor this year, said Wednesday she will not run in a special election early next year that could determine control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

DelRosso had been mulling a bid for the open 32nd District seat, but said after discussing it with family and colleagues that “it’s not the right time for me to run.”

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support, and I am highly qualified and have the most experience for this position (House seat,)” said DelRosso.

The 32nd District was represented by the late Rep. Anthony DeLuca, of Penn Hills. DeLuca died in October, too close to Election Day to have his name removed from the ballot.

Democrats make up 60% of registered voters in the district.

In a text message to a reporter, DelRosso said she had spent too much time away from her three kids and is now putting “family first.”

She said she has not ruled out running for another office at some point.

The Pennsylvania House starts its new session on Jan. 3, with Republicans expected to control the chamber 101-99.

Ultimately, control of the 203-member House will depend on the results of special elections in three Democratic-leaning seats in Allegheny County. In addition to DeLuca’s 32nd, Reps. Summer Lee and Austin Davis resigned their seats in the 34th and 35th districts, respectively. Davis will be sworn in as lt. governor on January 17, and Lee will become a member of the U.S. House on Jan. 3.

DelRosso ran alongside GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano in the fall election. Before running for lieutenant governor, she was elected to represent the 33rd House District, defeating House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody in 2020. But her home in Oakmont was incorporated in the new 32nd District during the once-a-decade legislative reapportionment process that concluded in early 2021.

Her victory over Dermody made her a strong candidate to run in the 32nd, though Democrats would have been expected to attack DelRosso’s close ties to Mastriano, the very conservative state senator who was criticized for pushing to overturn the 2020 election results and was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.