In a race that could determine which party controls the state House of Representatives in 2023, the Republican candidate for Lt. Governor in last month’s election said she is considering a bid for the seat held by a longtime Democrat who died shortly before the Nov. 8 election.

Carrie Lewis DelRosso, a first-term House member from Allegheny County’s 33rd District, captured the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor last May, then went on to lose alongside the party’s gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The 2021-22 legislative session, in which she served, ended Wednesday.

DelRosso won her 33rd House District seat in 2020, pulling off a huge upset in defeating House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody. This year, she entered the statewide race after the once-a-decade reapportionment process redrew the 32nd District lines to include her home in Oakmont.

The 32nd had been represented for almost four decades by Democrat Anthony DeLuca, who died Oct. 9, too close to the election for Democrats to substitute a new name on the ballot. His seat will be filled in a special election that House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, scheduled for Feb. 7. Parties pick their choice for special elections; there are no primaries.

“I haven’t made my decision yet,” DelRosso told LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday. “I am doing a lot of listening rather than talking.”

A single mother of three, DelRosso said she is discussing the race with her family.

“When you are Italian, family means a lot,” she said.

“She’s one of those people you meet her – you like her,” said Rob Gleason, former chairman of the state Republican Party. “She’s a good campaigner. She works hard. … She’d be a very strong candidate. She beat Frank Dermody, which is unbelievable.”

Anthony DeLuca, son of the former legislator and an elected district judge, said he is not running and “no one in the family is interested.” It’s not known which other Democrats are seeking the party’s endorsement.

When the General Assembly is sworn in Jan. 3, control of the House will hang in the balance, with each party having 101 members. If DelRosso runs and wins the uphill race in the majority-Democrat 32nd District, Republicans will retain control of the House, 102-101.

When it is 101-101, Cutler has said the House Clerk will preside until a new speaker is selected. Democrats say they will eventually control the House, once DeLuca’s seat is filled and two other special elections in heavily Democratic districts are scheduled.

Adopted city

DelRosso, 47, grew up in Scranton and then stayed in Pittsburgh after attending Pitt.

“Pittsburgh is a big version of Scranton, hard-working people, blue collar,” DelRosso said.

DeLRosso said she had a lot in common with the senior DeLuca. “He was a pro-life Democrat. I am a pro-life Republican. He was pro-Second Amendment. I am pro-Second Amendment,” she said.

The two other special elections Democrats need to win are for House members who won higher offices last month. Rep. Austin Davis, elected lieutenant governor, will be sworn in as a House member on Jan. 3 and then resign before taking office alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Jan. 17. Rep. Summer Lee won a congressional seat in Pittsburgh. She is expected to be sworn into the state House on Jan. 3, then immediately head to Washington where she would resign her state post and take her oath as a member of Congress.

The special elections for both seats won’t be scheduled until after the two lawmakers officially resign from the House.

But if DelRosso runs and wins the uphill race in District 32, where the largest municipality is Penn Hills, the outcome of those elections wouldn’t matter. Democrats need DeLuca’s seat to get to a one-vote majority of 102-101.

For any Republican to win in the 32nd will be an uphill fight. Sixty-one percent of the voters there are Democrats while 27 percent are Republican (and 12.3 percent other.)

Knocking on doors is DelRosso’s trademark campaign style, and that will be easier in densely populated Penn Hills, Gleason said.

Money will flood into the race for both sides. Matt Brouillette, who oversees multi-million dollar political action committees supporting school choice, declined comment on DelRosso. The Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund, which Brouillette helps run, gave DelRosso $1.5 million before the May primary.

“I think it would be pretty difficult for her to win in that district” with a majority of Democratic voters, said Mike Mikus, a Pittsburgh-based Democratic strategist. Having served as Mastriano’s running mate will make it tough for DelRosso, Mikus said.

Mastriano — dubbed the “most extreme and dangerous” GOP candidate in the country by Democrats — lost by 15 points to Shapiro. He took busloads of supporters to the Jan. 6 , 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol that turned violent, did more than any other Pennsylvania lawmaker to support President Trump’s unsubstantiated claim of a stolen election, and supported a total ban on abortion that would include criminal charges for doctors who violate it.

“It’s going to be a long time before the Mastriano stain wears off,” Mikus said, when asked about DelRosso.

Asked about the fact that DelRosso was picked by primary voters separately from Mastriano, Mikus said the distinction might work as a talking point when DelRosso is campaigning in person. But paid advertising would likely drown that out, he said, noting that DelRosso campaigned with Mastriano throughout the summer and fall and praised him on the stump, Mikus said.

“The media does a good job demonizing people,” DelRosso said.

DeLRosso said she worked hard at serving a Democrat district in 2021-2022 and would do so in the 32nd.

“This is about protecting a district that needs help and that would benefit from an experienced person,” she said.