A wealthy businessman new to statewide politics has pumped $3 million of his own money into his campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination and reports having $2.5 million cash on hand, according to figures obtained by The Caucus and LNP News.

Dave White, of Delaware County, a relatively unknown figure across the state, so far has raised $3.35 million for his primary campaign. Detailed figures will be available from the Department of State for all candidates after Jan. 31.

White, 60, is fresh off a surprising win last weekend at the Central Pennsylvania Republican Committee against 12 other candidates -- some of them big names in GOP circles.

It was certainly known in political circles that White was self-funding to some degree, but not to the point of investing $3 million of his own money, an amount that brings his fundraising total to roughly even with top Senate Republican Jake Corman.

The Central Pennsylvania Committee's straw vote does not have much bearing on a potential endorsement from the state party, nor does it guarantee widespread support from GOP voters at the polls on May 17.

But the straw vote and willingness to spend his own money puts White on the map and potentially in the top tier of candidates.

"I think it's too early to tell" what White's win means, said Dick Stewart, a Lemoyne lawyer who co-chairs the central caucus. "He performed well. We have a lot of very good candidates."

Stewart noted there were 104 votes in the caucus, and White won with 21. That's how fractured the vote was with so many candidates.

White said in a statement provided by his campaign that he was "humbled" by the financial support he has received from across the state.

White is a former Delaware County councilman. He is a former union pipefitter and owns his own plumbing and HVAC business.

He is backed by Bob Asher, a fund-raising giant in Republican politics, and White has hired the campaign side of the Long Nyquist lobbying firm.

