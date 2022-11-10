The outcome of a few still-undeclared races could determine whether Bryan Cutler, the Drumore Township politician who serves as Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, will continue serving as one of the most powerful legislators in Harrisburg.

Democrats called a press conference Wednesday to declare they will be the majority party in the chamber starting in January, but Republicans could still outnumber Democrats until a handful of special elections are scheduled.

As of Thursday, Democrats were holding onto narrow leads in three undecided races in Bucks and Montgomery counties. If those races go the Democrats’ way, the party could find itself with a one- or two-seat majority in the House.

It would be the first time Democrats controlled the House in a dozen years.

But much like Republicans are grappling with in Washington with what may be a tiny U.S. House majority, Democrats holding a few more seats in the state House would likely shape state politics differently than a blowout majority of 10 or more seats, Lancaster County officials from both parties told LNP | LancasterOnline.

As an immediate issue, the Democratic majority may not be fully represented come Jan. 3, when the new class of lawmakers is sworn in.

Special elections will need to take place to fill the seats of at least two Democratic members. State Rep. Summer Lee will give up her seat in Harrisburg to fill her new one in the U.S. House after she won the open-seat race to represent Allegheny County. The late Anthony DeLuca, also from the Pittsburgh area, died in October, too late to remove his name from the ballot.

Austin Davis, still representing the Mon Valley near Pittsburgh, will become lieutenant governor under Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro two weeks after Jan. 3, but won’t have to step down from the state House until Inauguration Day on Jan. 17.

Mike Straub, Cutler's spokesperson, speculated that special elections could take place in May, but Democrat Mike Sturla, who won a 17th term on Tuesday, said Cutler and the Republicans have some leeway on that.

The current Speaker could announce special elections now, Sturla said, or he could wait to do so until next year. In the new session, “he has 90 days until he has to call it,” the veteran lawmaker from Lancaster city said.

Cutler and House Republicans could also choose to push special elections back a few months, Sturla said. “Do you do that to stay in power? Hopefully, the will of the people, I think, will prevail, but you never know,” Sturla said.

As far as Cutler’s next move in Harrisburg, he’s waiting for final results from the last few House races to be announced, Straub said.

“He was still reelected to represent the 100th District, we'll have leadership elections here in the next few weeks for the next session,” Straub said of Cutler. “As far as position, we’ll still have to wait for how the elections play out.”

If Cutler finds himself serving as minority leader instead of House Speaker in 2023, his ability to steer legislation and control committee assignments will be significantly curtailed, said Terry Madonna, a senior fellow in residence at Millersville University who closely follows state politics.

“Obviously, the more seniority you have and the more people in leadership, the more help you’re able to give your district and your county,” Madonna said.

Under a Democratic majority, Sturla’s party would be in the driver’s seat when it comes to introducing legislation in the House and determining which bills hit the floor for a vote. When Republicans enjoyed control of both houses, Democratic lawmakers were largely powerless to negotiate with them, Sturla said.

But the seats the Democrats flipped, Sturla said, were mostly held by relatively moderate Republicans. And many GOP newcomers that did win House races on Tuesday are more conservative, he said.

The next term for the lower chamber will have a large crop of new members, perhaps 45 or so, Sturla said.

“There's a tendency, when you have that many new members who are not familiar with who's doing what, that you can get fringe elements that strive for power,” Sturla said.