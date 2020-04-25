Cut, now crucial: Long cast aside as expendable, Pa.’s public health nurses are now pivotal to easing coronavirus restrictions

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/The Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

A lab test indicates you have COVID-19.

Every day begins with the same grim ritual. A public health nurse logs into Pennsylvania’s disease surveillance system and scrolls through the list of coronavirus cases. The computer shows 200, but that’s because it’s all the system can display at once. Each time a case is marked complete, another appears.

The repetition is punishing.

A lab test indicates you have COVID-19.

The phone call goes out; someone answers. It’s a panic-stricken family, fearing a loved one might soon die without them by their bedside. It’s a household on the verge of financial ruin because both parents lost their job, and now one is sick. It’s a mother desperate for information, but who can speak only Spanish.

The calls are heartbreaking. But the nurses press onward.

A lab test indicates you have COVID-19.

They are the state’s medical detectives, working against time to stop infectious disease outbreaks. When did your symptoms start? Where have you traveled? Can you remember every person you interacted with during the past two weeks? They trace the clues, then more calls. Days turn to weeks. Case counts surge. Patients die.

There seems to be no stopping the coronavirus.

“You’re trying to take one day at a time so you can survive it,” said one nurse, who asked to remain anonymous because state health officials declined to allow interviews with the media. “It’s also hard because the public doesn’t realize there are people doing this type of work because we’re not in the hospital taking care of your loved ones. They don’t see us.”

As the global pandemic swept across Pennsylvania’s borders, the state’s little-known force of public health nurses were thrust to the front lines. They were the centerpiece of the early response, and their work to trace and contain new cases will be essential to the plan to reopen.

Locating infected individuals and identifying their contacts allows quarantines to be applied more narrowly and future outbreaks avoided. That means more people can go about their lives and more businesses can stay open. The model has proved successful in countries like South Korea, Taiwan, and Iceland.

But in Pennsylvania, what should be a fast-running detection system has been slowed to a walk for one reason: There simply aren’t enough public health nurses.

During the past month, Spotlight PA interviewed nearly two dozen current and former public health employees and reviewed hundreds of pages of staffing documents, letters, payroll listings, budgets, and other material. The investigation revealed a depleted public health system that has repeatedly come under attack, slashed decade after decade until all that remained was a skeleton workforce.

The employees said Harrisburg has long considered public health nurses expendable. They have endured budget cuts, a drawn-out legal battle, and a slow and steady thinning of their ranks. For years, they said, they have fought to save the system, making pleas to governors and legislators of both political parties about the need for more staff to prevent infectious disease outbreaks. Yet their warnings were largely ignored. At the time, the threat seemed distant, the disease unknown.

“They always say, ‘We’ll hire nurses when we need it. We’ll get resources when we need it,’” said Joanne Namey, a retired public health nurse who spent 35 years working in Northeast Pennsylvania.

“Where has that gotten us today?”

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that Pennsylvania doesn't have "a lot of good leads" on how to increase contact tracing, even as he outlines plans to begin reopening some counties. Other states are banding together to create a new public health workforce.

No ‘good leads’ for more tracers

Currently, Pennsylvania has no complete plan for how it will increase contact tracing to the level health experts say is needed to safely reopen the state. During a phone call with reporters Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state hadn’t yet found a way to solve the problem.

“We don’t have a lot of good leads on that at this point,” Wolf said. “We certainly don’t have a budget.”

Later that day, Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine told reporters that plans to bolster contact tracing were in the works based on federal funding Pennsylvania has received for COVID-19.

“We are going to come up with a very robust plan to do contact tracing, which will be a very important part of future plans,” she said.

While there have been calls for the federal government to assist in creating a new national tracing force, it has so far left action to the states. The Pennsylvania Department of Health currently employs 131 public health nurses, down from 177 nurses in 2012, which is as far back as the state’s online payroll data shows.

These nurses are responsible for overseeing 60% of the state’s population — or about one nurse for every 56,000 people — including rural areas and populous suburbs like Delaware County.

Only six counties — Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia — have their own health departments and contact tracers, as well as four cities: Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre, and York. However, the state nurses can get called in to support those local health departments, too, as has been the case with Montgomery County, which has been overwhelmed by the coronavirus.

Everywhere else, it solely falls to the state’s public health nurses to guard against outbreaks.

As of Thursday, the health department said plans to bolster contact tracing were still being developed and may involve recruiting additional staff or the use of technology. Sixteen employees from the department’s epidemiology and hospital-acquired infection teams are assisting with tracing, officials said.