A push for hand recounts of Republican primary ballots cast in two Lancaster County legislative races was rejected almost entirely in orders issued Thursday by President Judge David Ashworth.

The major focus of the recount effort was the 36th Senate District, which saw incumbent GOP Sen. Ryan Aument handily defeated challenger Mike Miller of Ephrata Township by 20 points.

Every one of the petitions from voters in 45 precincts in the 36th was dismissed by Ashworth on the grounds that they failed to meet requirements under the state’s election code because they were either submitted late or did not include the required notarized verifications.

The 29 petitions submitted Wednesday for 36th District precincts arrived past the May 31 deadline for challenges to be filed. That deadline is set at five days after the county completes canvassing all ballots in an election, which for the May primary was May 25 .

Sixteen petitions submitted Tuesday for the same race arrived on time, but each lacked notarized verification by the voters who signed them.

“As our Supreme Court has consistently held, ‘an improper verification is a jurisdictional defect that cannot be cured,’” Ashworth wrote in his order dismissing those 16 petitions.

Ashworth also rejected petitions for recounts in two precincts in the 100th Legislative District. A petition seeking a recount in a third precinct in the district was approved, but Ashworth rejected the petitioners’ request for a hand recount, saying the county elections office can go forward with a machine recount.

In the 100th District, Anne Weston of Quarryville Borough lost the Republican primary race by 40 points to incumbent Bryan Cutler, the Speaker of the state House of Representatives.

Cutler and Aument did not return calls seeking comment.

In both the 36th and 100th districts, the petitioners had claimed, without presenting any evidence, that the Republican primaries in the two districts were marred by fraud or other irregularities and sought a court order for the ballots to be recounted by hand.

The effort came after Audit the Vote PA CEO Toni Shuppe put out a call for supporters in Lancaster County to file the petitions after Miller lost. Shuppe openly backed both Miller and Weston, donating to both of their campaigns and speaking in person at a May 11 event for Miller.

Neither Shuppe nor an attorney for Audit the Vote PA, Andrew Teitelman, returned a call seeking comment.

On Thursday, Ashworth stressed that the statute and case law on the matter are clear and the decision he reached was not one in which he had discretion.

“If you don’t have a notarized verification, then the court has no jurisdiction,” he said.

The single petition approved by Ashworth was for the East Drumore precinct. In rejecting the request for a hand recount of the 667 Republicans ballots cast there, he said, “That is overly burdensome on staff, and frankly a hand recount can be more susceptible to issues in some cases.”

The order set the recount of the single precinct for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 6. It will be held at the county election office, with the two candidates, Cutler and Weston, permitted to attend, as well as other observers.

In his order granting the recount in East Drumore, Ashworth stated that the order should not be construed as an endorsement or validation of the allegations in the petitions as the statute does not “afford the court the opportunity to assess the merits of any claim.”

Ashworth noted to LNP | LancasterOnline that Pennsylvania’s election law puts no requirement on petitioners to provide evidence of fraud or errors.

Ashworth also said the court has the ability to handle these challenges as they arise, but he hopes they will not become routine.

“I certainly hope this does not become a routine or typical thing because the foundation of our system is how we conduct our elections,” he said. “It would be unfortunate if each time someone loses, the loser says ‘no, it's not because I lost or I wasn’t a good candidate, it is because the other side cheated.’ That would be tragic and contrary to the system.”