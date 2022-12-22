Only one Republican elected official in Lancaster County government is set to face a challenger for her party’s endorsement next year, according to a Thursday announcement from the county GOP.

The Republican Party of Lancaster County announced in a press release that the two sitting GOP county commissioners, coroner, district attorney, prothonotary, register of wills, sheriff and treasurer all have no competition for the committee’s endorsement in the 2023 municipal primary.

That leaves the clerk of courts, Mary Anater, who will be competing with Nicky Woods, a Mount Joy Township resident and chair of the Elizabethtown Republican committee.

Candidates interested in seeking an endorsement from the Lancaster County Republican committee had until Thursday at 5 p.m. to submit their names.

The announcement came about 45 minutes before the Lancaster County Democratic Committee released a call for candidates to run for local offices. Democrats interested in running are asked to contact the committee at lcdc@lancasterdems.com or 717-299-5701 by Jan. 15.

The candidates running without an opponent for the Republican endorsement could potentially face challengers in the May primary. But the party's backing is influential and comes with the committee’s organizing power and resources.

Candidates from both parties also must file petitions with election officials to get on the primary ballot in May. They have until March 7 to do so.

The Republican committee will hold its endorsement convention on Feb. 14 at the Farm and Home Center at 7 p.m., according to the press release.

Here is the full slate of candidates seeking the RCLC’s endorsement.

Lancaster County Commissioner*

Josh Parsons

Ray D’Agostino

Lancaster County Clerk of Courts

Mary Anater

Nicky Woods

Lancaster County Coroner

Stephen Diamantoni

Lancaster County District Attorney

Heather Adams

Lancaster County Prothonotary

Andy Spade

Lancaster County Register of Wills

Anne Cooper

Lancaster County Sheriff

Chris Leppler

Lancaster County Treasurer

Amber Martin

* Three county commissioner seats will be on the 2023 ballot. With one seat reserved for the minority party, the two incument Republicans, D'Agostino and Parsons, are running unopposed for the two endorsements the party will make.