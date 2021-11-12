The Lancaster County Board of Elections will begin recounting votes cast in a narrowly decided state appellate court race starting next Wednesday.

A recount was automatically triggered after final results showed Democrat Lori Dumas leading Republican Drew Crompton by a 0.33% margin in the race for one of two seats on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court.

Counties have until Nov. 23 to finish the recount. Unofficial election results show Dumas, a Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas judge, ahead of Commonwealth Court Judge Crompton by 16,804 votes.

County elections staff will balance the processing of the record-breaking number of write-in votes cast in the Nov. 2 election with the recount of all votes cast in the county for the judicial race, said Christa Miller, the county’s chief elections clerk and registrar.

Instead of a hand recount, the county can use a different scanner than the one used on Election Day to tally the votes to ensure the vote total’s accuracy, Miller said. For in-person ballots, the county will use its high-speed scanners, usually used to count mail-in ballots. For mail and absentee ballots, the county will use its precinct scanners, usually used to count in-person votes at each precinct after the polls close.

The county saw record turnout in the election, with 32% of registered voters casting a ballot last week, totaling nearly 110,000 people. All of these votes will need to be recounted by the county as part of the statewide recount of the judicial race.

Election staff are now more than 50% through the 52,308 write-in votes cast in the election. As of Friday afternoon, staff had processed 27,700 write-in votes. Miller said her team will continue to work through this weekend and next week to get through the remaining ballots by the state’s Nov. 22 certification deadline.