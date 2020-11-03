Lancaster County's Republican-led board of elections will not immediately count mail-in ballots returned after the polls close tonight, defying orders from the state to process those votes "as soon as possible."

Democratic county Commissioner Craig Lehman criticized Monday’s decision, which came despite the fact that the county bought equipment and organized 150 volunteers to quickly count a record number of mail ballots this year.

Republican commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D'Agostino on Monday said they were going to follow previous guidance from the state on how to handle the ballots.

They said should the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rule that the ballots in question not be counted, there wouldn't be a way to remove those votes from overall tallies. Parsons did not respond to questions Tuesday about why the votes could not be removed from the count.

The three commissioners make up the county's board of elections.

Lehman called the move a "complete violation of the law."

"Those ballots are legally cast and they should be canvassed like legal ballots," he said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that mail-in ballots received by counties within three days of polls closing will count.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, said late-arriving ballots will be counted separately for the sake of “effective and clear election administration in Pennsylvania."

The Department of State instructed county boards of elections on Sunday to "canvass segregated absentee and mail-in ballots received after 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday November 3, 2020, and before 5:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 as soon as possible upon receipt of the ballots and within the period specified by law for the canvass."

Parsons, writing to Boockvar on Tuesday, said he was “deeply concerned about the strange change in guidance by your department and what it means for the integrity of the election.”

He wrote that the board of elections was “informed by our elections office staff that once ballots are canvassed, it is logistically impossible to alter or remove those ballots from the total count.”

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are hotly contesting Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, as counties prepare to process a crush of 3 million mailed ballots, more than 10 times the amount received in 2016's election.

Any late-arriving ballots could take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in the election and they are potentially decisive. The majority of mail-in ballots are being cast by Democrats, according to state data.