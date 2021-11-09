Lancaster County Prison continues to struggle with unprecedented staff shortages as county officials search for solutions.

The board of commissioners is expected Wednesday to approve a contract that would enable the prison to use local constables to provide prisoner transport, such as to hospitals.

While the measure would free correctional officers from the responsibility and make them available for guard duties, it is unlikely to solve the overall staffing crisis.

Currently, the facility is down 94 officers from a full complement of 228, with an additional two on COVID-19 quarantine leave, Warden Cheryl Steberger said Tuesday.

“I appreciate it, but I don’t know (how impactful it will be) until we get through with it,” she said. “It’s at (the constables’ discretion) to do it.”

The county also recently approved a hiring and retention incentive package which offers $7,500 to new officers and $7,500 to $12,000 to current correctional officers depending on length of service.

But the program’s effect appears to be limited.

The number of open correctional officer positions has increased by nearly 50% since the program was implemented, and only eight new officers have been hired. Twenty-eight other applications are pending.

The base pay rate for officer also appears to be part of the issue.

“It’s no secret, two prison boards (meetings) ago I asked for a wage increase and that’s where the idea of the bonuses came out,” Steberger said. “I still am firm that I think the wage increase would help, not to say the bonuses coming in the door aren’t helping but I’m still losing people.”

The starting wage at Lancaster County Prison is $18.50 an hour, the lowest among the five surrounding Pennsylvania counties, which all pay $20 or more per hour to start.

Steberger said that despite the bonuses she has been losing officers to better paying, less stressful jobs like Walmart, where some said they can make $21 an hour.

Miguel Albino, a correctional officer at the prison and president of the officers’ union, agreed that wages are part of problem.

“Our contract is not over until next year but we are in crisis,” Albino, speaking separately, said in a text. “I’m hoping they do listen and do negotiate with us. There have been other counties in the same boat as us and their commissioners have done the unthinkable due to the pandemic we’re in. Pike County went from around $17 or $18 to $25 an hour.”

He also said he believe that Act 57, which requires police officer disciplinary information to be held in a statewide database and checked prior to hiring, has been a hindrance to the process. He said since correctional officers aren’t police officers and aren’t being compensated as such, and since the prison already does background checks, the act is creating another roadblock to solving the staffing issues.

Meanwhile, officers continue to deal with the stress of long hours and missed family events, Steberger said.

“The pendulum has to come back around at some point,” she said “My staff are tired.”