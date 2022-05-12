Sen. Jake Corman on Thursday dropped out of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and threw his support behind former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, as the GOP establishment hopes to coalesce support around a single candidate who can defeat the current frontrunner, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County.

The state Republican establishment is in “a panic mode” at the idea he may win the primary on Tuesday, Mastriano told LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this week. Many Republican insiders view Mastriano, a hard core Trump supporter, as a wild card too “extreme” to win a general election and likely to drag down the GOP ticket in November.

The May 17 GOP primary is now an eight person race, meaning the winning candidate may only need a plurality in the 20 percent range to win.

As Corman was heaping praise on Barletta at a Thursday morning press conference in Harrisburg, Delaware County businessman Dave White said he won’t drop out of the race and blasted Corman and Barletta, likening Corman’s decision to the “swamp endorsing the swamp.”

Asked if Corman’s move could help Mastriano by feeding into the view held by many in the Republican base that party insiders are only worried about their own power, Barletta said, “No, I don’t think it feeds into that.”

Corman answered, “That’s an analysis I can’t do. I just think it is the right thing to do.”

Both men said they were not coming out against Mastriano but rather trying to ensure the winner of the primary is the candidate best able to defeat Josh Shapiro, the state Attorney General who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

“The time has come for me to show leadership and support someone who can win in November – and that’s my friend, Lou Barletta,” Corman said. “For the greater good of our party, and for the people of Pennsylvania, I hope my fellow candidates will join me.”

Barletta said he has never spoken ill of Mastriano.

Corman, of Centre County, was averaging almost 4 percent of the vote in three recent polls, according to Real Clear Politics, a website that publishes polls from across the nation. If even half of that vote went to Barletta that could make a difference in a race with a razor-thin margin. But there’s no guarantee where those votes will go. Corman’s name will still be on the ballot.

Bob Salera, White’s campaign manager, said Corman’s decision amounts to “career politicians endorsing career politicians.”

Corman and Barletta “have spent more than two decades on the public payroll, racking up massive taxpayer funded pensions along the way,” he said. “Both Corman and Barletta have repeatedly voted to raise taxes and voted for increased government spending at the taxpayers’ expense. Career politicians flock together, which is exactly why Pennsylvania needs to turn the page and elect an outsider like Dave White “

Reports of a stop Mastriano effort emerged earlier this week, with observers speculating that several top tier GOP candidates would need to bow out and get behind one candidate to have any chance of defeating Mastriano. But in addition to White, the other Republican closest to Mastriano in the polls is still in – Bill McSwain, a former U.S. attorney, his spokeswoman said.

White, on Twitter, wrote, “I like and respect Lou Barletta, but the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. We nominated Lou in 2018 (for U.S. Senate.). I even worked the polls for him. But he lost by 650,000 votes then and he'd lose to Josh Shapiro now.”