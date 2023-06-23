Dr. Patrick Rohal said offering direct primary care has changed his Lancaster County-based physician’s office for the better.

The health care model lets a person pay their doctors directly for their appointments, instead of going through an insurance company. Family physicians like Rohal can charge monthly, quarterly or annual fee that covers most or all primary care, including clinical and lab services, consultations and care coordination. The model lets him spend more time with his patients and gives them a lower cost to their health care, Rohal said.

“They love the model. They love the cost savings. They love the non-hurried atmosphere of the office,” Rohal, who was one of the first direct primary care providers in the county when he opened his East Hempfield practice, CovenantMD, said.

But he said he believes there is still one major roadblock to direct primary care being more accessible: the Internal Revenue Service currently blocks people from paying their monthly direct primary care fee with funding they put into a tax-exempt Health Savings Account. An IRS proposal would allow health reimbursement arrangements through an employer to fund primary care, but does not address health savings accounts.

“Direct primary care arrangements are not considered an insurance plan,” Stacy Denlinger, president of Lancaster City and County Medical Group, said. “They treat it as kind of a gap insurance, and that disqualifies individuals from being able to participate in HSA funds.”

A bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker looks to undo the IRS rule, but will place a limit of $150 for the patient to spend from their health savings account on the monthly fee.

“I've, over the last few years, heard a lot about direct primary care from constituents and also from business owners in the community who provide it as a benefit for their constituents,” Smucker, a Lancaster Republican whose 11th District also covers part of York County, said. “People love it. It's sort of like having the old-time family doctor where you have access to the doctor at any time with no fee, you're paying the fee monthly.”

The number of direct primary care practices has grown since 2014, according to the Pennsylvania Direct Primary Care Association. The group has two members listed on their website in Lancaster County, including Rohal’s practice.

Denlinger used to work for a direct primary care provider, where she saw patients save hundreds of dollars per year through the model. But she saw doctors benefit from the reduced workload as well, something Smucker said appealed to him. A lot of doctors have come to him and said they are burnt out from not being able to take the time they’d like to with patients, Smucker said, something Rohal has noticed as well.

“It allows primary care practitioners to sort of get off the treadmill of insurance based fees for service medicine,” Rohal said.

Even if the bill were to pass, Rohal said there are still limitations to direct primary care he’s noticed. He still recommends people keep insurance policies to cover emergency expenses and larger operations, such as surgeries.

Email Jaxon White at jwhite@lnpnews.com