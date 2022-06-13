The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Monday upheld a June 2 decision by a Lancaster County judge rejecting a hand recount of ballots in a single precinct in East Drumore Township.

President Judge David Ashworth’s did order the recount to proceed, but the petitioners disputed his order because it did not instruct the Lancaster County elections office to perform the recount by hand.

“It really was not a complex issue, It really was a straight forward,” Ashworth said after hearing of the decision. “I'm glad to hear that the Commonwealth Court agreed with me.”

A written opinion from the Commonwealth Court was not immediately available, although the docket listed that the court had affirmed Ashworth’s ruling.

Andrew Teitelman, a lawyer representing the petitioners, did not return a call seeking comment about the decision or if his clients would appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Last month, four Republican voters in East Drumore Township submitted a petition claiming, without evidence, they believed “fraud or error” occurred at the precinct in the May 17 primary, resulting in incorrect results in the 100th Legislative District GOP contest.

On June 6, using a different ballot tabulation machine than the one used to count ballots after polls closed on May 17, the county elections office affirmed the initial results: Incumbent state Rep. Bryan Cutler received 514 votes to challenger Anne Weston’s 153. Cutler won the GOP primary to represent the 100th District by 40 points, or 3,500 votes.

The petitioners’ appeal to Commonwealth Court claims Ashworth erred by not insisting on a hand recount, citing the portion of state election law that says when a petition for recount has been properly submitted, a judge will direct the ballots “be correctly counted by persons designated by such court or judge.”

The petitioners argue the “by persons” designation in the statue means the recount must be done by hand, not machine.

In an opinion filed with the court, Ashworth called the appeal “meritless,” saying the argument put forward “is nonsensical and cherry-picks a phrase from a sentence to be interpreted in isolation from the context of the whole.” The statute, Ashworth says, is “silent as to the manner” in which those persons should conduct the recount.

Ashworth argued the statute clearly instructs a judge to select individuals to perform the recount, but does not specify how that recount be conducted, and that nothing in the statute nor case law indicates any other interpretation.

