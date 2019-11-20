The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has sided with the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners in a lawsuit brought against the county by outgoing District Attorney Craig Stedman.

The court ruled in favor of the commissioners' argument that it was not the proper venue to hear the claims brought by Stedman and has transferred the case to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Stedman sued the Lancaster County commissioners in March claiming that they were interfering with his constitutional authority to independently run his office and also that they were trying to improperly audit his use of drug forfeiture funds.

"The court’s ruling today remanding his suit is a victory for good government, transparency, and the ideal that citizens own their government," the commissioners said in a statement. "Although we are concerned by the waste of taxpayer money spent on this litigation, we are very pleased by today’s ruling remanding the case from the Commonwealth Court. In short, this ruling is another victory for the County, for taxpayers, and for responsible, accountable, transparent government. We are hopeful this is the end of this sad chapter in County government history."

Stedman sought to invoke the court's original jurisdiction by claiming that the attorney general was the only authority, other than the county controller, who could audit or investigate Stedman's use of drug forfeiture funds. Stedman asserted that any ruling in the case could impact the attorney general's authority to audit drug forfeiture funds and because the attorney general is an officer of the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth Court has jurisdiction over the case.

But the court rejected Stedman's argument that the attorney general has that authority.

"Based upon this statutory provision, we can discern no power granted by the general assembly to the attorney general under the Forfeiture Act that would permit the attorney general to conduct an audit of the county's annual report let alone an audit under the circumstances alleged in this case," the court wrote. "In our view, the commissioners have correctly characterized the attorney general as 'merely the recipient' of the county's annual report."

Stedman has repeatedly claimed that the attorney general has audited the funds when facing questions about their use, including with regard to a 2016 Toyota Highlander he leased, which in part, precipitated the dispute between the commissioners and him.

Stedman's attorney in the case, Mark Seiberling, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Seiberling said at the Sept. 11 hearing on the case that his client intended to pursue the case in the Court of Common Pleas if needed.

Cmwlth Court Opinion and Order Dismissing Stedman v BOC 11.20.19 by Carter Walker on Scribd

Brett Hambright, spokesman for the District Attorney's Office, could also not be reached immediately.

Heather Adams, the incoming district attorney, did not immediately return a call seeking comment on if she would pursue the case when she takes office.

Related Coverage: