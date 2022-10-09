As Michael Chertoff was coming of age in the 1960s in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he found himself growing to respect what he saw as the conservative philosophy: rule of law, freedom, reasonable but not overbearing regulation.

“There was a lot of machine politics on the Democratic side, and the Republicans were not doing that,” he said. “I wasn’t strongly ideological, but I felt more of a kinship with the general, moderate conservative philosophy of Republicans.”

Chertoff would go on to a successful career in government. He served as an assistant United States attorney in New York under Rudolph Giuliani in the 1980s and led a Senate investigation in the 1990s into Hillary Clinton’s land deals (aka Whitewater) that ultimately led to the uncovering of President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky. He served as the Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, succeeding the agency’s first secretary, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge.

Chertoff’s decision to endorse Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, over Republican Doug Mastriano, for governor may seem odd, both because of a career that has landed him in some of the Republican party's highest circles and because he isn’t a Pennsylvania resident or native.

But Chertoff, and several of the other Republicans who also support Shapiro, say their priority goes beyond their party: the fate of our democracy.

“I usually don’t get involved in (politics), but we’re dealing with an extraordinary time when the fabric of our democracy is under pressure and a lot of that pressure is coming from within,” Chertoff, who is living in Washington, D.C., said. “That means that who gets elected and their attitude toward the rules becomes a critical factor in securing our freedoms and our Constitution.”

It is a topic Chertoff has thought about for a long time. While at Harvard Law School, he served as a research assistant for John Hart Ely’s book, “Democracy and Distrust,” which explored how the U.S. Supreme Court can apply constitutional law to a modern economy and society to preserve the rights of the minority while empowering the demands of the majority. He now serves as chair of the board of trustees for Freedom House, a nonprofit that monitors the health of democracies around the world.

“It’s disturbing to see that all over the world, we are beginning to see steps being taken that erode democratic norms,” Chertoff said. “When I see signs that our (democracy) is beginning to develop similar kinds of symptoms, I do feel an obligation to speak up and to point out that this is a very dangerous path to begin to walk down.”

Positions create concerns

Chertoff’s sentiments are echoed by many of the other prominent Republicans supporting Shapiro – 16 so far, several of whom spoke with LNP|LancasterOnline. Their experience ranges from Congress members to state legislators and county officials. Most, except one, are out of office.

While they said they don’t agree with all of Shapiro’s policy positions, they found Mastriano's positions or general character to be unsupportable.

Jim Greenwood, who served six terms in the U.S. House from Bucks County, said he has been a Republican all his life. He was recruited to run for Congress by Newt Gingrich in 1992 and voted for every Republican presidential candidate until Donald Trump.

Greenwood cited Mastriano’s “extremist” positions like banning nearly all abortions and denying the science of climate change as reasons why he can’t support him.

“Republicans would rail against Sharia Law,” Greenwood said, in discussing Mastriano’s position on abortion. “‘What if the Muslims tried to put their beliefs into law?’ But they’re perfectly happy to put their beliefs of – whether it’s the Roman Catholic Church or Evangelicals or Protestants – they’re perfectly willing to put their beliefs into law when it comes to abortion.”

Mastriano is a first-term state senator from Franklin County who rose to prominence during 2020 due to his pushback against COVID restrictions and support for Trump’s election fraud claims. He did not respond to an interview request.

Greenwood also felt that Mastriano's commitment to Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and proposal to have every voter in Pennsylvania reregister make him a threat to the electoral system.

“I worry a lot about what he would do as governor if he decided that he didn’t agree with the majority of voters in Pennsylvania in coming elections,” Greenwood said.

Not all of Shapiro’s Republican supporters said they are thinking specifically about the danger to democracy posed by Mastriano’s candidacy. Dave Steil and Beverly Mackereth, former state representatives from Bucks and York counties, respectively, specifically cited Shapiro’s commitment to bipartisanship.

Shapiro worked with Steil and Mackereth during his time as a state representative in the mid-2000s. He then went on to serve as a county commissioner in Montgomery County before being elected to his current position as attorney general.

But for others, democracy issues are critical. That includes former Congressman Charlie Dent, who attended a recent Shapiro fundraiser hosted by Greenwood at his Bucks County home.

Dent, whose district was centered in the Lehigh Valley, said he wants to support candidates who are “serious about governing” and not running on “bitterness or grievance.” He’s open to “left or right lane” candidates, but not those “way off the shoulder into the ditch” like Mastriano.

He is particularly concerned about Mastriano’s denial of Biden’s 2020 presidential win and what that could mean about his commitment to respecting future election results.

“I’m putting my country before party in this case … or I should say putting my commonwealth before party,” Dent said. “We have a system, where in most elections, the candidate who gets the most votes across the post wins. And there are people who challenge that notion, who will not accept the outcome of a free and fair election. Well, then, that undermines the very nature of what it means to be a democracy, and a Republican who operates under constitutional order and abides by the rule of law.”

Endorsement as strategy

Cross-party endorsements are unusual but hardly unprecedented, said Steven Levitsky, a professor of government at Harvard University. His 2018 book, “How Democracies Die,” co-authored with fellow Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt, outlined how crossing party lines can be a way to avoid democratic collapse.

“The basic principle is very simple,” He said. “When you have an extremist candidate, (an) authoritarian candidate who might pose a threat to democracy, it is imperative that all ‘small d’ democratic parties unite in an effort to isolate and politically defeat that candidate.”

That requires political sacrifice in the short term and goes against a party's instinct to win elections, Levitsky said, but is critical to the health of democracies in the long term. This strategy surfaced, to some degree, during the 2016 presidential election.

“There were a number of Republicans who were ‘Never Trump(ers)’ from the beginning,” Levitsky said. “But none, very few, of them came out and said, ‘We should vote for Hillary Clinton.’ In a two-party system, there are two options. … Writing in your wife, like Mitt Romney did, doesn’t help remove the authoritarian threat. The only thing that would help is Mitt Romney saying, ‘We have to vote for Hillary Clinton. That sucks; it’s hard; we disagree with her, but we must do it for our democracy.’”

Still, most of the Republicans who have endorsed Shapiro this year are out of office and face no electoral threat. With the exception of a sitting county commissioner in Lawrence County, Shapiro’s GOP backers average more than a decade since they last held office.

Current Pennsylvania Republican office holders may not feel the need to speak out against their party’s nominee. Mastriano is far behind in polling, is vastly outspent by Shapiro, has not received the financial backing of the Republican Governors Association and has run very few television ads. A Sept. 24 event billed as a “big rally” was sparsely attended.

“There is no question that there is very little enthusiasm (for Mastriano) among elected officials in Harrisburg,” said a senior Republican legislator, who agreed to comment for this article only when granted anonymity by LNP | LancasterOnline so that they could speak candidly about the party's thinking.

“He has not, in the time he has been here, expressed any real interest in the business of governing. At best, he is a big question mark in terms of how he would organize, staff and run a government. At worst, I think people very much doubt his interest in doing that.”

The legislator said, however, that there is a recognition, and respect, among GOP leaders for the fact that Mastriano has rallied the party’s base. At the same time, there is concern that if he loses, that Republican base will blame fellow Republicans rather than the candidate himself for not being able to appeal to a wider audience or run an effective campaign. The legislator said they do not necessarily view Mastriano as a threat to democracy.

Shapiro is running heavily on the message of a democratic threat, emphasizing Mastriano’s views in television ads and on Twitter.

“I think in part it’s my long track record of bringing Republicans and Democrats together, so I’m someone (these endorsers) can trust to work with both sides to make progress,” Shapiro said of what he has drawn Republican support. “It’s also true that my opponent is dangerous and he is out of touch with where some in the Republican party are today.”

There are some, too, who question Democrats' commitment to democratic principles. Shapiro spent hundreds of thousands of dollars running ads during the primary that were widely seen as boosting Mastriano’s profile, part of a strategy to give Shapiro a weaker opponent in November.

Levitsky said this strategy, deployed elsewhere in the nation this year, is “deplorable,” though Shapiro maintains it was clear Mastriano would win by the time he ran the ads and he was campaigning as if Mastriano was already his General Election opponent.

These cross-party endorsements are unlikely to shift Mastriano’s most loyal supporters, political observers note. But in a swing state like Pennsylvania, margins matter.

“There are moderate voters who vote in the general election but didn't vote in the primary that this is targeted toward,” said Ethan Demme, a former chair of the Lancaster County Republican Party. “It could be effective for them by moving the needle a few points, one or two.”

A difference of definition

Chertoff said more is needed, but noted that there are some Republicans willing to speak out about anti-democratic trends in their party. The Republican Accountability PAC is targeting Mastriano with a campaign framing him as dangerous to democracy, and Chertoff pointed to Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who recently said she would be working “to make sure Mastriano doesn't win."

But Cheney lost her own primary race in August to a candidate backed by Trump. Those not backing Trump, or his allies like Mastriano, are often derided as RINOs – “Republican in Name Only.”

“I get that a lot,” Greenwood chuckled.

Most of the prominent Republicans supporting Shapiro described themselves as center-right, or as traditional or moderate Republicans. They defined being a Republican as believing in personal freedoms, law and order, fiscal responsibility and reasonable, but limited, regulation.

“I think there’s two fragmented pieces of the Republican Party,” former state representative Mackereth said. “There are many of us who are moderate Republicans.”

The only currently elected Republican to endorse Shapiro's is Morgan Boyd, a 24-year-old county commissioner from Lawrence County. He said he ran as a Republican because he believes in fiscal conservatism, small government, and law and order.

“I think a lot of the modern Republican Party has moved away from those ideas and it has become a cult of personality, which I don't like,” he said. “A large segment of the Republican party is not paying attention to facts or statistics. We’re basing decisions on pure populism, the fear that they will anger a former president.”

He doesn’t plan to stay in politics forever, because he believes in term limits, but Boyd said he hopes there will be a future for him and his views in the party. And he thinks there are enough moderate Republicans out there who agree with his position and will vote against Mastriano in protest to “force our party back to the middle.”

“However, if I see the party’s value drift from mine over the next couple of elections, I'll have to reassess (my place in it),” he said. “We’re at a crossroads as a party. The 2020 election, this election, the 2024 election. We are determining the future of our party and the future of the country, whether we cave into extremism or whether we come back to the table and work across party lines.”

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.