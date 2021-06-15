Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons on Tuesday urged Congress not to burden future generations with debt to pay for a massive infrastructure proposal pursued by President Joe Biden, especially, he said, while large amounts of coronavirus relief funds have yet to be spent.

“Please do not further bankrupt our country and take from our yet unborn grandchildren without waiting to use the existing massive amounts of money that have already been distributed to states and local governments,” he said, testifying by remote video before a hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Parsons was among a group of local elected officials invited to talk about the nation’s infrastructure needs and how any improvements should be paid for.

The Senate is currently debating a infrastructure proposal from the Biden administration that, originally, totaled more than $2 trillion. Democrats said the spending would be paid for through increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy, but the price tag became a sticking point in the closely divided Senate. Currently, a bipartisan group of senators, including Banking Committee member Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), is trying to draft a compromise $1 trillion plan, though its prospects remain uncertain.

Republicans contend Biden’s infrastructure spending plan, combined with the large amounts already spent on coronavirus relief, would hurt the economy by exacerbating inflation. They point to rising gas and food prices as early signs of a larger problem, raising fears of rapid inflation similar to what happened during the 1970s. An inflation indicator from May showed that inflation is up 5%, but officials from the Federal Reserve, the United States central Bank, have maintained that the rise in inflation is temporary due to supply-chain issues and pent up demand as the economy reopens, according to recent reports from the Wall Street Journal.

In his prepared remarks to the committee, Parsons highlighted Lancaster County’s good fiscal position and its large savings account, low taxes and good credit rating. While said he was concerned about the cost of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed last year, he said he believed it was necessary because of the economic shut down.

“Unlike the CARES Act, I do not think the so-called American Rescue Plan was necessary,” Parsons said, referring to Biden’s recently passes coronavirus relief plan, which allocated $106 million for Lancaster County. “This money is arriving after the COVID crisis is over. And now come proposals for even more money to be sent out through an infrastructure plan.”

During question portion of the hearing, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), the senior Republican on the Banking Committee, used his time to point out that the relief funds Lancaster County has received in the past year equates to roughly two thirds of the county’s yearly budget, despite the fact that its revenue loss during the pandemic was just 3%.

“So the federal government, between the CARES Act and (The American Rescue Plan) have sent, what, 25 times the lost revenue, approximately,” Toomey said.

Democrats, led by the White House, insist that the federal government’s spending on COVID-19 relief and infrastructure will not spark inflation, estimating that the recent monthly hikes will ease as the economy continues to recover.

View the hearing here. Read Parsons' full opening statement here.