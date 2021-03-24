Metrics and analysis, not emotion, need to guide any discussion of creating a health department for Lancaster County, Commissioner Josh Parsons said Wednesday during an hour-long interview with LNP | LancasterOnline reporters.

“I approach this as a conservative who is somewhat skeptical of growing government, especially when you have a department at the state level which is supposed to do this,” Parsons said. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t be convinced we need something, or (even) a health department if we have this discussion around rational facts.”

Parsons was responding to questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent public opinion survey showing broad, bipartisan support for creating a county-level public health agency.

Parsons, who has publicly opposed such a step in the past, said the county will conduct an after action review of its response once the pandemic passes. As part of that review, officials will compare how Lancaster performed to Pennsylvania counties that have health departments.

He acknowledged that other counties have performed better than Lancaster in some COVID-19 metrics, but said what needs to be studied is whether the presence of a health department was the determining factor, or whether geography or population density played a role.

Compared to the six counties that have freestanding public health departments, Lancaster had the highest cumulative rate of cases, and the second-highest death rate. For example, Chester and Erie, two third- class counties (i.e. with populations between 210,000 and 500,000) with a health department, reported cumulative case rates of 6,283 and 6,822 per 100,000 residents, respectively. The measure for Lancaster, also a third-class county, was 8,538 per 100,000.

When it comes to the rate of COVID-19 deaths, Chester and Erie had 142 and 145 deaths per 100,000, respectively, compared to Lancaster's 194 deaths per 100,000.

Parsons noted accurately that the hospitalization rates are lower in Lancaster than in most counties with health departments.

“I think it’s really going to be going through that data and determining whether it was geography or other impacts that made those differences you’re talking about or was it what the health department did or didn’t do,” Parsons said of what an after action analysis should look like.

Costs to taxpayers

Parsons also mentioned that part of his criteria for determining whether a department is needed is looking at the cost and whether the same benefits could be achieved in a less costly manner.

The public health department in Chester County — which has a population of roughly 522,000 to Lancaster’s 543,000 — costs annually about $11.4 million, though fees, grants and other revenue covers $9.2 million of that total. Chester County, meanwhile, generates roughly $50 million more in tax revenue than Lancaster County.

A recently released public opinion poll by Franklin & Marshall College found Lancaster County residents overwhelmingly supported and would be willing to pay more in taxes for a local health department. For his part, Parsons took issue with how the survey was conducted, saying its questions were crafted to achieve the outcome wanted by its sponsor, the local United Way. [See related story]

A 2005 feasibility study conducted by Drexel University School of Public Health at the request of the Physicians Taskforce of Success by Six United Way of Lancaster County found, within three years, the operating cost (in 2005 dollars) could be $4.9 million with state-matching revenue at or slightly higher.

The startup costs, these researchers found, could be as little $150,000 if "planning work were done by interested parties before the official creation of the health department."

The Drexel analysis relied on the premise that a health department in Lancaster County would be kept small and not duplicate or replace existing services.

Broader mission

Parsons also responded to the notion that a county health department would have other benefits beyond pandemic response.

At the Lancaster Chamber’s “State of the County” event on Monday, Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County, noted that a county health department would do more than respond to pandemics, helping organize responses to lead contamination or air pollution.

During Wednesday’s discussion, Parsons pointed to a 2020 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation study that showed Lancaster ranked 9 out of 67 counties for health outcomes, with three counties with health departments preforming better and three worse.

“So we’re going into this from a very good place to begin with,” he said.