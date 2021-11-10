Cocalico’s four-seat school director race is tightening up as the counting of write-in votes from the Nov. 2 municipal election continues.

Four candidates were uncontested on the ballot, but two other contenders ran significant write-in campaigns.

On Tuesday, 2,599 write-in votes from Cocalico were posted to the county’s election return website, and they show that Dan Burton and Rachel Davis received 1,266 and 1,180 votes, respectively, in the school board race, with more votes still to be counted.

That potentially puts either of them in striking distance of Treva Bollinger, an endorsed Republican, who had the fewest votes -- 1,847 – among the four candidates on the ballot.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of the county’s board of elections, said that 1,087 write-in votes in the Cocalico race had yet to be posted, though she expected that to happen on Wednesday.

Miller also said county workers will on Wednesday begin processing the nearly 8,000 write-in votes in the Penn Manor school board race, where several parents ran a write-in campaign.

In total, the county has processed over 14,500 of the 52,308 write-in votes from last week’s municipal election. Miller said her staff is meeting or exceeding their goal of counting 2,900 ballots a day, and that she expected the work will be concluded by Nov. 21.

Results will be posted daily after 3 p.m.

After votes in the Penn Manor race are tallied, elections office staff will move on to the nearly 300 judge of elections, inspector, constable and tax collector races where there were no candidates and will count write-in votes cast on those contests.