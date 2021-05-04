The Cocalico Area Republican Committee named a new chairperson this week after its previous leader posted the voter registration information of an unendorsed Republican supervisor candidate.

The committee announced Tuesday that Kirby Sensenig was selected to replace Seeran Mizii.

"The committee just felt it was time for a change and to bring some calm," Sensenig said. "We've all been following what's going on."

Sensenig was referring to Mizii's posting to a local Facebook group the registration information for Lorenzo Bonura, an unendorsed Republican candidate for East Cocalico supervisor. The information, posted as an image, was obtained from an employee in the county elections office and included Bonura’s signature, which the elections office normally does not give out.

The image Mizii posted showed that Bonura had only recently switched his registration to Republican.

Mizii did not respond to a request for comment.

Bonura’s information was posted as a comment on a Facebook post by Kathleen O'Connell, the endorsed candidate for East Cocalico supervisor. In the comments of that post, O’Connell had engaged in arguments with area residents.

It is unclear if the Cocalico Area Republican Committee also withdrew its endorsement of O’Connell over the matter. Over the weekend, O'Connell's name was removed from a list of endorsed candidates on the county committee’s website.

Sensenig said the committee cannot rescind endorsements once they are given, but when asked if the Cocalico committee still supported O'Connell, he said he could not speak to that since he is a West Cocalico resident.

"I would encourage people to do their due diligence and effect the change they want to see," he said. "Find the candidate that aligns with you and vote for them."

O'Connell did not respond to a request for comment.