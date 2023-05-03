Most Lancaster County residents never have contact with the clerk of courts office, which processes the paperwork generated by criminal prosecutions.

But the Republican primary race for clerk of courts is perhaps the most watched and unpredictable contest in this year’s municipal elections. For careful observers of local politics, the results could hint at what’s next for the county GOP.

On May 16, Republican primary voters will decide whether to send incumbent Mary Anater to the November general election or back political newcomer Nicky Woods.

Though administrative in nature, the clerk’s office has served as a springboard to higher office for past occupants. Former clerks include state Sen. Ryan Aument, the newly installed GOP whip; and Josh Parsons, the county commissioner who’s seeking a third term this year. Another former clerk, Dave Hickernell, went on to serve in the state House of Representatives for 10 terms.

Anater won a 2021 special election to succeed Jackie Pfursich (now the county solicitor) as clerk of courts. Anater says she has worked hard to bring new hires to an office that was understaffed, and has implemented new quality control processes including setting a goal of processing all paperwork the day it hits the clerk of courts office.

“I want to continue to make sure that all those back-checks and those things that I’ve done — they very quickly will go away if there isn’t somebody who really insists upon it and knows where the cracks are and things that need to be fixed,” Anater said.

But her challenger, doggie daycare owner and former police officer Woods, believes the office remains in disarray and needs another change in management.

“It’s pretty clear there are problems in the office,” Woods said. “I just believe that because of all those issues, I feel like we’re politically vulnerable and potentially giving Democrats an easy opening to win this countywide seat.”

Whoever wins the backing of primary voters will face Democrat Tara Ruby in the general election.

Open season

The GOP primary for clerk of courts is the only contested row office on the ballot. The race between Anater and Woods is an open contest because the Republican Committee of Lancaster County did not endorse either candidate at its February convention.

Typically, the power of incumbency comes with the backing of party officials and resources, but after receiving an endorsement as a first-time candidate in 2021, Anater, 51, lost some political support.

Key Republican leaders, including county commissioners Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, are backing Woods, who has quickly emerged as a political leader in the Elizabethtown area.

Woods, 48, threw herself into politics in 2020 after refusing to close her small business during COVID-related lockdowns.

Within the next two years, Woods was elected Republican committee chair in the Elizabethtown area and helped state Rep. Tom Jones win election to the Legislature in 2022.

In only her second year as clerk of courts, Anater has found herself in the middle of several public controversies, including her reporting to county administrators the existence of personal and political files on an office computer network used by her predecessor, Pfurisch.

According to Anater, her office also found 2,700 cases over the past decade in which the office failed to process driver’s license suspensions. The discovery came to light after the district attorney’s office pointed out a case missed by the clerk’s office under Anater’s leadership.

On top of that, Anater admitted ruining a paving job outside the courthouse garage by driving her car through it.

But behind the scenes, Anater says she has revamped the struggling department. It’s now fully staffed, she said, and her office has instituted procedures to catch filings, such as driver’s license suspensions, that have fallen through the cracks in the past.

Just 15 months into the job, Anater said she wants to solidify the department’s transformation with a full four-year term.

Woods said her background in policing and her time as a business owner makes her ready to take over the job.

“It requires someone with an in-depth understanding of the criminal justice system, the attention to detail of an accountant – I have an accounting degree – and (the ability to) effectively manage a staff of employees,” Woods said. “All of those things are well within my skill set.”

Amplifying far-right messages

Woods has cultivated an online persona that advocates positions of the far right.

On social media sites including Twitter and Facebook, Woods has posted various memes and misinformation regarding the safety of vaccines and conspiracy theories surrounding the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Woods has also retweeted a variety of posts from far-right figures attacking transgender people. One tweet suggested supporters of transgender rights are “groomers,” a reference to child molestation. Another promoted legislation in Oklahoma that sought to ban gender-affirming care for people under the age of 26 because it would prohibit “the sterilization & mutilation of KIDS.”

According to mainstream medical groups like the American Medical Association, “Receipt of gender-affirming care has been linked to dramatically reduced rates of suicide attempts, decreased rates of depression and anxiety, decreased substance use, improved HIV medication adherence and reduced rates of harmful self-prescribed hormone use.”

If elected, Woods says she’ll be all business.

“You have to be political to get the seat, but once I’m in there, this is not a political office, this is not where I’m going to go in and put my ‘controversial views’ into action,” Woods said. “This is an office where I’m going to go in and assume the position of being a manager and make it efficient and effective again.”

If Woods were to win the primary, Anater said the staff she’s hired and trained would be prepared to continue on with a new boss. She noted that her own legal background and experience has helped the staff grow and become better at handling the sometimes complicated paperwork generated by the criminal courts.

“Because of my bigger, broader understanding of the criminal court system, and how everything interplays, I can help them troubleshoot and make decisions and tell them what's important,” Anater said. “So, we really work as a team, day in and day out. I’m not just someone who sits there.”

