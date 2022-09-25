A Lancaster County elected official says that she is the latest victim in a pattern of political retribution by two Republican commissioners, after she said she mistakenly damaged a newly paved courthouse garage ramp last month.

Clerk of Courts Mary Anater, also a Republican, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she damaged a freshly repaved exit ramp off East Orange Street after leaving work late on Aug. 30. The ramp was blocked off, Anater said, but she thought there was no other way to leave and tried to maneuver around barricades with the help of a facilities employee.

The damage could cost $20,000, according to the paving contractor, if the work is to be redone.

Anater said she wasn’t aware of any notices of the ramp closing, but LNP | LancasterOnline obtained three different emails sent to county employees warning them of the work.

Anater said that she thought nothing of the incident until much later, when she learned county officials had contacted the Lancaster city police over the matter. Police told Anater that the county was trying to file criminal mischief charges against her, she said.

The clerk of courts suggested in her statement to LNP | LancasterOnline that the two commissioners, Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, were retaliating against her for reporting to county IT and human resources that she had discovered personal files – legal, political and family information – on the clerk office’s computer network that belonged to her predecessor, Jacquelyn Pfurisch, who now serves as county solicitor.

It is a violation of county policy for an elected official to use government resources for outside work.

Responding to Anater’s allegation of political retribution, D’Agostino issued a statement saying the county “handles matters like this the same whether they involve an employee, elected official, or anyone else, in order to protect the taxpayers.”

“Multiple email warnings went out to staff and officials regarding the work being done and to avoid using the ramp,” D’Agostino’s statement said. “And the day before and of the incident, brightly colored cones and barricades were in place. Further, a public official trying to obfuscate the matter with completely unfounded political attacks is inappropriate. An email between the Chief Clerk and the Police Department bares out that the Chief Clerk specifically asked that ‘this be handled as would any other situation of this nature.’”

D’Agostino provided LNP|LancasterOnline with email exchange between Larry George, the county government’s chief clerk, and city police; It can be read on lancasteronline.com.

When asked at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting about the parking garage matter, D’Agostino said the county needed a police report to pursue an insurance claim over the damaged exit ramp.

“It was presented to the insurance company, and it's being dealt with through the insurance company,” D’Agostino said. Parsons remained silent and didn’t answer the question.

The newly paved exit ramp, which takes cars out to East Orange Street around the corner from the main courthouse entrance on North Duke Street, shows tire-track markings on the surface.

Millersville-based Keenen Contracting, LLC performed the paving work. Owner Jon Keenen said the damage will compromise the pavement’s lasting power, since the surface wasn’t able to cure properly before Anater drove over it.

“Basically, we had our stuff set up there to keep pedestrian and vehicle traffic off of there, and they decided they were going to move it and try to get out of there,” said Keenen, who didn’t know who had caused the damage. Some of the ramp was still under excavation at the time, Keenen said. If the driver continued to the street the car could’ve gotten stuck,” he said.

LNP | LancasterOnline filed a public records request with the county for its contract with Keenen Contracting for the work. The project’s cost was under $20,000, Keenen said, and would cost about the same to redo it entirely. The concrete is heavily reinforced with rebar, the contractor said.

D’Agostino said the damage was estimated at $16,500.

Anater said an officer from the city police department reached out to her two weeks after the incident.

“(The officer) said Larry George said I intentionally damaged the cement and they wanted me prosecuted for criminal mischief,” she said. “The police officer said there was no criminal intent.”

Anater has not been charged with a crime. The Lancaster City police did not respond to a call seeking comment.

County politics

Anater’s path to becoming clerk of courts started after Parsons and D’Agostino appointed Pfursich to the solicitor position last year. In advance of a special election to fill the rest of Pfursich’s term, Anater defeated Eric Reath for the Lancaster County Republican Committee’s nomination.

Parsons and D’Agostino backed Reath, Republican U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker’s press secretary. Anater’s win was seen as a surprising rebuke of some of the county’s most influential power brokers.

After taking office, Anater discovered the political, legal and personal files on the clerk office’s network that were left behind by Pfursich – a potential ethics violation. Pfursich has said she transferred the files onto her computer at the clerk of courts office accidentally, and never used her elected position to conduct outside work.

“This is the same administration that is led by two county commissioners who made it clear they did not want me as the clerk of courts, and their solicitor, who failed to remove her personal and political documents from her County of Lancaster-issued computer,” Anater said in her statement to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“I live my life by a reasonable-person standard, and I believe that the citizens of Lancaster County will see this for exactly what it is – petty political nonsense,” Anater said in her statement.

Anater’s nomination

The office of the clerk of courts manages the records for the criminal division of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and handles about 8,000 new criminal court records each year, according to its website.

Since Pfursich was appointed solicitor after the May 2021 primary, Republican voters were not able to choose a nominee for a special election, leaving it up to a vote by the members of the county GOP committee.

Anater won the committee’s nomination in September 2021, beating Reath in a head-to-head vote, by 146 votes to 112.

Pfursich’s appointment as solicitor occurred on Aug. 4, which is 91 days before the November election. Had her hiring as solicitor come one day later, the open Clerk of Courts seat instead would have been filled by recommendation from state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument and appointment by Gov. Tom Wolf, according to the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Last November, Anater won the special election to fill the remainder of Pfursich’s term, defeating Democrat Michelle Batt with 62% of the vote.

Anater’s allegation is not the first time Parsons has been accused of retaliation. In 2019, the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association claimed Parsons acted in a “bullying” and “corrupt” manner by calling township supervisors to seek disciplinary action against a police chief who spoke against Parsons’ position at a public county commissioner’s meeting.

“I realize I am a newcomer to politics, and some do not appreciate that I choose to do my job over catering to those few within our party who routinely threaten and harass individuals who do not bow down to them,” Anater said in her statement. “I have discovered that some are great at giving rhetoric-filled speeches, but they are clueless at doing the job the law and our constituents expect them to do.”

The county government is suffering from major staff losses, Anater said, “but instead of investing the time necessary to solve real problems, those at the helm of our county government spend their time threatening people and organizations with which they disagree. I am just the latest target of their wrath."