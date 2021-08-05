Lancaster County tenants who have fallen behind on their rent may be spared eviction until Oct. 3, but only if COVID-19 continues spreading in the county at its current rate or faster.

Lancaster County is one of 629 counties in the nation covered by the federal moratorium, issued late Tuesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control. The order stands until Oct. 3 for counties experiencing “substantial” levels of COVID-19 spreading in the community. Lancaster fell into that category Tuesday. The order bans evictions based on nonpayment of rent, extending a moratorium that had been in place since September. No moratorium was in place Monday and Tuesday.

However, if COVID-19 transmission levels fall back down below the average of 50 daily cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks, Lancaster County will fall out of the “substantial” spread category and the moratorium will no longer apply.

More than 61% of counties, many of them in the South and Mountain West, have “high” COVID-19 spread, which is the level above substantial spread.

Public and nonprofit officials who work with renters in danger of losing their homes said the new order doesn’t change much for them.

“If anything, it gives us a little bit more time” to get through to more households who haven’t finished completing applications for emergency rental assistance, said Justin Eby, executive director at the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities.

As of Monday, the rental assistance program in Lancaster County still had more than $40 million left, according to data provided by Eby. People can still apply for the program.

Hard to find new homes

Anecdotally, legal filings of eviction cases did not appear abnormally high on Monday and Tuesday, Eby said, when a federal moratorium wasn’t in effect.

Through the CDC’s federal moratorium on pandemic-related evictions, which started in September, landlords have still been able to start the legal process in court. And the order doesn’t stop evictions based on reasons that are not related to failing to pay rent due to the pandemic. Landlords can simply decline to extend a lease, for example, or cite reasons other than non-payment for the eviction.

Local housing assistance leaders say they’ve been receiving lots of calls from residents who need help finding a new place to live because landlords have given them notice as their lease is running out.

“Anecdotally, we’ve gotten a lot of calls to our office about this issue,” said Brittany Mellinger, director of the Housing Equality and Equity Institute at Lancaster-based Tenfold, a nonprofit formed this year by the merger of Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership. Tenfold is the lead agency for the county’s eviction prevention network.

Some landlords are cutting their losses of back rent and opting to evict their current tenants for a reason unrelated to the pandemic, in the hopes of cashing in on a competitive rental market, Mellinger said.

“The biggest issue is still the lack of availability of housing,” said Jim Orgass, staff attorney in the Lancaster office of Harrisburg-based MidPenn Legal Services. “I’ve had several clients who have tried to move and just can’t find anything.”

Landlords expected extension

Three Lancaster County landlords took the news of the latest moratorium extension in stride.

“We were expecting it, because of how many times it had been extended already” and because the number of new COVID-19 cases is rising, said Lisa Delgado, vice president of asset management for Boyd Wilson, which owns and manages 1,300 rental housing units in the county. “For us, it’s just another day in business,” she said.

Noah Miller, who owns and manages 60 apartments in Lancaster city, said he figured an extension was likely because of how strongly President Joe Biden was supporting it.

Mark Fitzgerald, president and chief operating officer of High Real Estate Group, the county's biggest landlord with nearly 1,800 units here, was expecting an extension too. "The extension of the eviction moratorium was not a surprise given the recent rise in cases caused by the delta variant...," he said.

Delgado and Miller said they’ve minimized the pandemic’s financial strain on their businesses and their residents by taking a direct approach to the rent-relief process. Early in the pandemic, they asked residents if their income was in jeopardy.

For tenants who said yes, the landlords created rental payment plans and steered them toward assistance programs, including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program here, as well as programs offered by utilities to assist with those bills, helping them with the paperwork when necessary.

High Real Estate jumped in too, said Fitzgerald. “Our onsite teams have worked diligently to help those who are behind on their rent apply for assistance through the (rental assistance program). So far we have helped over 44 residents collect $140,000 to keep them current on their rent,” he said.

For information on the local rent-relief program, visit LancasterHelp.Rent or LCHRA.com/rent, call 717-590-3101 or visit the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities at 28 Penn Square.

“The rent relief has been incredible,” said Delgado. “That has helped us so we’re not taking that much of a hit. If it wouldn’t be for the rent-relief programs (across Lancaster-based Boyd Wilson’s five-county market), it would be a different story.”

Delgado also credited the support of the state and national apartment associations for helping Boyd Wilson navigate the rent-relief process, which is different in each of the five counties where the company manages rental properties. "Our comfort level is so much greater (because of the guidance provided by the associations). We know we always have them to go to," she said.

Miller called for more aggressive efforts to boost participation in the program, to help applicants fill out the paperwork and to get the program’s available funds distributed faster. More than half of the 3,000 Lancaster County renters who’ve applied to the relief program so far submitted none or just some of the required documentation, delaying the review process.

The need for speed also was top of mind for Fitzgerald: “The key for tenants to stay in their homes and landlords to stay current with their lenders is for the states to get the federal funding money allocated to them out to residents impacted by COVID as quickly as possible,” he said.

Staff Writer Carter Walker contributed reporting to this story.