Federal investigators obtained a search warrant targeting a Central Pennsylvania man who they believe may have evidence documenting how a far right group planned to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Justice Department court filing, made public on Tuesday, shows federal prosecutors obtained a search warrant for an unnamed individual living in Carlisle who is alleged to be an “upper tier” member of the Proud Boys, an all-male group whose members have a record of using violence and the threat of violence in support of former President Donald Trump and public demonstrations organized by conservative activists.

The document was filed as part of the government’s prosecution of Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former leader of the group who was arrested on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding, among other charges. It also revealed that two search warrants were sought in connection – one for a Carlisle, Pennsylvania, resident, and a second for a North Carolina man.

The government believes the Carlisle resident, referred to only as “Person 3,” contributed to an “encrypted message group” where Tarrio and other members discussed ways to interfere with the January 6 certification of Biden’s win in the November 2020 election.

Person 3 is a Proud Boy who uses the alias “Johnny Blackbeard,” LNP |Lancaster Online was able to confirm. Information found online shows that the alias belongs to John Charles Stewart, a Carlisle resident who was first identified as a member of the Harrisburg Proud Boys chapter in a data leak last summer from the web hosting platform Epik.

LNP was able to connect Blackbeard to Stewart in a number of ways. First, former Lehigh Valley Proud Boys Vice President Richard Schwetz told LNP on Friday that Johnny Blackbeard is the Carlisle Proud Boy who was the subject of the federal search warrant.

He declined to provide Blackbeard’s real name, though he said he had known him “for years.”

Separately, LNP reviewed a Telegram channel used by Proud Boys members and discovered a December 24, 2020, post by a person using the name Johnny Blackbeard. In the post, he wrote that he was in the hospital for complications from a hernia and provided a link to a GiveSendGo fundraising page.

That page was created by a woman named Daniele Stewart, and she wrote on it that the money raised would be used to pay for her husband John’s medical expenses. Records show Daniele is married to John Charles Stewart, and the fundraising page she created recorded donations from multiple Proud Boys members.

According to Proud Boys members who spoke with LNP, Stewart was not in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Conspiracy investigation

The government may believe Person 3, aka Stewart, has records that could help prove the alleged conspiracy involving Tarrio and others.

In the weeks leading up to January 6, the government alleges, Tarrio and other Proud Boy leaders used an encrypted messaging service to create a chat group titled “Ministry of Self Defense” and used it to assemble their plans for blocking Congress’ certification of Biden’s win in the Electoral College.

Tarrio said Person 3 was in charge of the “operations” section of the January 6 plan, along with Philadelphia Proud Boy chapter president Zach Rehl, a named defendant in the indictment.

Investigators say that “as efforts to plan for January 6 intensified,” Person 3 sent a voice message on January 3 recommending that Proud Boys should focus their efforts on the U.S. House of Representatives, where Congress would be meeting in joint session to certify the election results.

“So we can ignore the rest of these stages and all that (expletive) and plan the operations based around the front entrance to the Capitol building,” Person 3 wrote, apparently dismissing the importance of other rallies and speeches planned to take place that day. Tarrio responded to the messaged by saying “you want to storm the Capitol.”

Asher Meza, an associate of Tarrio’s and a member of the Miami Proud Boys chapter, said he participated in the “Ministry of Self Defense” chat referenced in the Department of Justice’s indictment; he described Blackbeard as an admin of the chat.

Meza said Blackbeard wasn’t in Washington, D.C., on January 6 because he was in the hospital dealing with a medical problem. Schwetz said the same.

"I am 100% sure he was not there,” Schwetz said, though he declined to answer how he is certain. “He was not anywhere on January 6."

Meza also said that Blackbeard removed him from the “Ministry” chat,” which is consistent with federal investigator’s allegation that Person 3, fearing the encrypted chat was compromised, “removed everyone from (the first Ministry of Self Defense) group.”

Search warrants

It is unclear if investigators executed the search warrant targeting Stewart. However, the news organization Raw Story reported the warrant targeting the North Carolina man, Jeremy Bertino, was executed on Tuesday.

On that same day, approximately 6-10 cars were seen outside of Stewart’s Carlisle home, according to a person who saw them and requested anonymity.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

A phone number for John Stewart could not be located. Reached by phone Saturday, Daniele Stewart said her husband wasn’t available and then hung up.

Both Schwetz and Meza maintain that the Proud Boys is a fraternal club and that the federal government is taking statements out of context to make it appear as if members were planning in advance to storm the Capitol.

“Every Proud Boy was shocked to see what transpired, not that they were against it, but to think that the Proud Boys could organize that? We’re a drinking club, we’re a fraternity, we’re not a militia,” Meza said. “We went to D.C. on January 6 to fight antifa. Same reason as November and December: to be there if antifa started attacking conservatives, to step in and retaliate.”

Meza said that on January 6 he was providing security for a group called Latinos for Trump. He said that he has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating January 6 and is scheduled to testify next week.

So far, no Proud Boys have been tried for their role in January 6.