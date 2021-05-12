Both parties face contested primaries for the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners in Lancaster County’s largest suburb.

Republican voters will choose among five candidates who are competing for nominations for three seats with four-year terms.

In November, the three GOP nominees will face three Democrats who are unchallenged in their party’s primary.

Democratic voters do, however, have a decision to make in the primary on a two-year seat. Two Democratic candidates are vying for nomination for that position, and the winner will face a Republican who is unchallenged in the primary.

The final winners will be determined when the two parties go head-to-head in the November general election. Hanging in the balance is the ideological direction the board will take over the next several years.

Battle for control

The township — the county’s largest municipality outside of Lancaster city — sat firmly in Republican control for many years. But demographic changes have led to increases in Democratic registration. In 2019 the party took control of the five-member board, where it now holds a 4-1 majority.

Republicans still hold a voter-registration advantage — making up roughly 46% of the electorate to the Democrats’ 37%.

Democrats are hoping to overcome that disadvantage to win at least two of the seats and keep control of the board. Republicans need to win three of the four seats to take back the board majority.

Endorsements

The Manheim Township Republican Committee has endorsed incumbent Donna DiMeo — who has no GOP opponent for the nomination for the two-year seat — and it is backing former state Rep. John Bear, former township solicitor Stacey Morgan Brubaker and local business owner Mary Jo Huyard for the three four-year seats.

Two other Republicans — attorney Anthony Marcavage and physician Michael Loeven — are challenging the party’s endorsed slate for the four-year seats.

On the other side of the political aisle, the Democratic Party is backing business owner Denyse Kling for the nomination to the two-year seat. Her competitor is Ryan Dodson, who is also a business owner.

The endorsed Democratic slate is unchallenged for the nominations for the three-year seats. Those candidates are two incumbents — board president and retired business executive Tom O’Brien and public relations specialist Carol Gifford — along with real estate investor Stella Sexton.

Growth a key issue

Development is a prime issue cited by candidates. The township continues to grow, and the board of commissioners makes decisions on how to manage that growth.

Bear and Morgan Brubaker, two of the endorsed Republican candidates, say that ordinances that tie the township’s hands in managing growth need to be re-examined. Marcavage, an unendorsed Republican, says the township needs to ensure its growth doesn’t exceed its infrastructure.

Endorsed Democrat Kling, who is a member of the township’s planning commission, says she would prioritize sustainable growth in a way that preserves farmland and green space. Dodson, the unendorsed Democratic, says he would like to see the township put more of a focus on preserving green areas.

Candidates of both parties agree that the county should create its own health department. After the township commissioners passed a resolution in March calling for such a move, all the candidates in the township race came out in favor of the idea.