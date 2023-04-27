For the first time since 2009, Republican voters in Conoy Township will see a contested municipal primary, and the challenger comes with an interesting backstory.

Joseph Goody, 60, of Bainbridge, is running for one of two seats on the board of supervisors, challenging incumbents Gina Mariani and Steve Mohr in the May 16 primary.

Goody, a former detective for the Mount Joy Borough Police Department, faced felony charges after being accused in 2015 of falsifying or misrepresenting more than 200 hours of paid time off, totaling $7,577, according to his arrest affidavit.

In a written statement to LNP, Goody said, “The accusation against me was reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office, who determined that ultimately, the charges would be dismissed and my record expunged.”

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said it is prohibited by law from commenting on the case.

More politics story:

In a unanimous vote, Mount Joy Borough Council fired Goody from the force the January before charges were filed against him. Borough officials did not provide a reason for his termination.

During his 18 years on the force, Goody received a commendation from West Hempfield Township, investigated several cases, including a $1 million fire in February 2007 ,and the November 2007 homicide of a 3-year-old girl. He also was shot in the hand after responding to a domestic disturbance in December 2002. Today, Goody says he is retired.

Mariani, 62, owns Gigi’s Ice Cream Bar in Bainbridge, has served on the board of supervisors since 2005 and is currently its vice chair. Mohr, 73, a farmer and owner of Mohr’s Widow-Maker hunting products and Island Exotic Hunts, has been a central figure in township politics for more than three decades.

Both incumbents said they have known Goody for years and were surprised by his candidacy.

Mohr said he hired Goody onto Conoy’s then-police department in 1990. Goody transferred to the Mount Joy department in 1996.

Mariani said she might not have sought reelection if she’d known of Goody’s interest. She said nobody wants to run forever and hoped new candidates would step up and run for board positions.

Goody agreed. “I think the township needs new blood. I think too many times some of the members of the board are looking out for themselves rather than the constituents.”

Mohr says Goody’s candidacy has not changed his decision to run. “Joe’s not a stranger, but he’s not been involved in our politics. He doesn’t have what Gina and I have as experience and knowledge of the township,” he said.

Mohr has served on Conoy’s board of supervisors for nearly 36 years, sitting out only two years when he lost in 2009. Still, he says, he continued attending meetings and assisting on township projects.

“I see the newer breed of supervisor has no knowledge of the past, and that’s really disturbing,” Mohr said.

Mohr says he continues to work seven days a week for 10 to 12 hours a day and still finds time to serve on the board.

“If you’re a supervisor — and doing it correctly — you’re going to miss a son or daughter’s sporting event,” Mohr said. “If you’re committed to be a supervisor and important meetings are occurring, you’re volunteering to be at them.”

Only two candidates will move on to the general election in November, where they are expected to win, with no Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Conoy Township runs along the Susquehanna River in the county’s northwest corner and includes Bainbridge and Falmouth, the westernmost village in the county.