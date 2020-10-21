The District: The 129th lies mostly in Berks County, but the slice covering part of Lancaster County includes approximately 8,000 voters. The district borders Reading and is made up of much of the affluent suburbs surrounding the city.

Represents: East Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough; Berks County (part).

Candidate: Jim Cox (incumbent)

Party: Republican.

Age: 51.

Residence: Spring Township, Berks County.

Occupation: Legislator since 2007; attorney.

Education: Pensacola Christian College, Bachelor of Arts in pre-law; Regent University School of Law, juris doctorate.

Family: Wife Kelly; children Dylan, Stephanie, Justin, Andrew and Aaron.

Did not submit responses to the questionnaire.

Candidate: Kelly McDonough

Party: Democrat.

Age: 33.

Residence: Spring Township, Berks County.

Occupation: Teacher, Wilson High School.

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in political science and history, Penn State University; teaching certification, Kutztown University; master’s degree in history, Villanova University.

Family: Husband Greg, and sons Cooper, 2, and Oliver, 4 months.

1. Why are you running? What’s your pitch to voters?

I’ve been a government teacher for nine years. During that time I’ve taught my students the importance of getting involved in their local communities and that their government is supposed to work for them.

Unfortunately, our current government and current representative are not working for them. My opponent is out of touch with the people in his district and does not represent their best interests. I am native to this area and continue to live, work and raise my own children here. I love this community, and I would be honored to serve my fellow residents as a representative in the state Legislature.

There is not enough progress happening in Pennsylvania, and I plan to lead by example for all of my former students and my two small children to ensure that their government works for them. I want to be a voice for those who have been ignored for far too long and work toward positive change in Harrisburg.

2. What are your priorities to help the state recover from the economic and human toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken?

We need bipartisan efforts that balance people’s economic, physical and mental well-being to fully recover from COVID-19. Small businesses unable to operate as they would under normal circumstances need government assurances that they will not suffer needlessly during any occupancy or capacity limitations. The small business relief is valuable and needs to be revisited as this pandemic persists.

Additionally, our most vulnerable communities need to be protected. Mask-wearing needs to be enforced to protect those with preexisting conditions and to curb the spread of this virus so we can finally fully recover. The mask mandate will not last forever, but in order to continue our forward progress, it is imperative that we wear them now.

The state needs to secure and maintain housing for those unable to pay their rent because of the pandemic, while ensuring landlords can pay their bills as well. Health care and educational professionals continuing to serve our communities require adequate government funding to provide proper PPE and testing capabilities. Policymakers need to take this virus seriously and follow the science at the state and federal level so as to not undo the progress we have made, ensuring that we continue to move toward recovery.

3. Can you briefly describe what you would do to address what residents have told us are the issues they are most concerned about: health care, the state budget and school property taxes? Given the 200-word limit, you may choose to respond to a single topic instead of all three.

Our current representative continues to promise property tax elimination with no results. This complex issue affects real people every day and needs to be addressed, not used as a sound bite for reelection.

As a teacher and a homeowner, I know our current funding formula, which relies so heavily on property taxes, is not good for schools or property owners. Pennsylvania has one of the highest property tax rates in the nation and one of the lowest state shares of funding for public education.

My goals would be to cut property taxes across the state while creating equity throughout our public schools. We must cut property taxes for everyone and provide relief to those on low or fixed incomes through rebates and by expanding eligibility criteria. Property taxes serve as the main revenue stream for schools which results in schools in low-income areas having fewer resources than those in higher income areas. A child’s education should not be defined by their ZIP code.

I would propose a few new revenue streams for education that would significantly lessen the burden on our property owners while ensuring all schools have the resources they need for children to be successful.

4. Surveys show that partisanship is increasing and people of different political views are growing less trustworthy of one another. How will you seek to build bridges to voters who don’t support you or share your views?

I am tired of the partisanship and divisiveness occurring at all levels of government. Our system is broken, and I am ready to fix it in order to better serve the people of my district.

I believe in representative democracy, and as such, I will put the best interests of the entire district over all else when making decisions in Harrisburg. It is essential that our representatives truly reflect the needs of the people they represent because currently, too many people are being ignored and misrepresented.

My goal is to create policy that works for everyone, and the only way to accomplish that is to listen to the constituents and reach across the aisle to make progress for the people of my district and state.