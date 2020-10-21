The District: The 37th stretches into some of the most rural parts of northern Lancaster County, and more than two-thirds of its registered voters are Republicans.

Represents: Clay, Elizabeth, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho and West Cocalico townships; Denver, East Petersburg and Manheim boroughs.

Candidate: Mindy Fee (incumbent)

Party: Republican.

Age: 55.

Residence: Manheim Borough.

Occupation: Legislator since 2013. Previously a contract furniture sales executive.

Education: Millersville University, Bachelor of Arts in economics.

1. Why are you running? What is your pitch to voters?

I’m running for reelection because I understand the values and priorities of the majority of people who live in my district. I take my job very seriously to actually represent and advocate for those priorities with legislation under consideration in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

Additionally, my staff and I truly get to help people dealing with state-related issues, help them cut through the government’s red tape, and actually solve problems. That’s a privilege that comes with this job, and it’s one I do not take lightly.

2. What are your priorities to help the state recover from the economic and human toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken?

My biggest priority is simple: to help the families in my district keep food on the table. I do not devalue at all the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 (especially those who were caught up in the state’s incredibly poor decision to place COVID-positive patients in nursing homes).

Another severe impact in Pennsylvania is the economic toll and its ensuing emotional toll. More than 3.5 million people were forced to apply for unemployment — and many are STILL waiting to receive compensation as they work through the labyrinth of state government inefficiency within the Department of Labor & Industry.

We must do all we can to get our economy restarted and fully functioning — and Pennsylvanians are clearly proving they are innovative enough to figure out how to do that while taking the necessary health precautions.

3. Can you briefly describe what you would do to address what residents have told us are the issues they are most concerned about: health care, the state budget and school property taxes? Given the 200-word limit, you may choose to respond to a single topic instead of all three.

Pennsylvania is an incredibly diverse state, both politically and in how school property taxes are structured. Property owners in Lancaster County and our surrounding counties are paying property taxes under a very different structure than owners in places like Forest County or Westmoreland County.

Thus, the impetus to fix property taxes falls more along geographic lines than party lines. And with many regions of the state quite happy with their property tax assessment, the political will to change is far smaller than most would think. I’ve co-sponsored and supported several property tax restructuring plans (including property tax elimination) that would make the process more equitable across the state. I’m not giving up on this fight.

4. Surveys show that partisanship is increasing and people of different political views are growing less trustworthy of one another. How will you seek to build bridges to voters who don’t support you or share your views?

Let me list a few things that I consider far more important than my party affiliation: my status as a mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a sister, a widow, a former business executive, a friend, and a person of faith. These all form the sum of who I am far more than a political label.

I always interact with people based on their humanity rather than a label, and I would expect that they do the same for me. Like any person, I have experiences and viewpoints that shape my political philosophy. And I have no problem with defending my opinions on issues. Civil political discourse and debate is a cornerstone of our democracy. And I believe civility is not yet dead.

Candidate: John Padora

Party: Democrat.

Age: 31.

Residence: Clay Township.

Occupation : CNC programmer/ manufacturing engineer.

Education: Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Associate of Applied Science in computer-aided manufacturing; Southern New Hampshire University, Bachelor of Science in environmental science & geo-spatial technology.

Family: Wife Amber; three children, Koi, Calla and Everest.

1. Why are you running? What is your pitch to voters?

My struggles have defined and inspired me to run for public office. When I was 5 years old my father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He lost his ability to provide for his family and expended his life savings while he fought the state to provide disability benefits. Our family went from thriving to struggling to survive on food stamps and Medicaid.

Our government needs to do more to address the needs and hardships that working families face when someone gets sick. I’m also an individual in long-term recovery from opioid addiction, where I nearly lost everything. I dealt first hand with the broken criminal justice system that fails to adequately address the addiction epidemic. I decided that my story from rock bottom to the reconstruction of my life could be used as a catalyst to help rebuild our communities and ease the burden of those still suffering.

I know what it is to struggle. Many of our elected officials have been born with silver spoons in their mouth — so they don’t know our struggles.

2. What are your priorities to help the state recover from the economic and human toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken?

To address the human and economic toll that COVID-19 has taken, we need leaders that are willing to offer bold ideas. We need leaders who understand science and recognize that medical professionals are more adept to make important decisions than partisan lawmakers.

Our economy and human health run hand in hand. I will work to expand Medicaid by raising the income eligibility and offering a public buy-in option to families who earn less than $100,000 annually.

I will work to create a green energy initiative that allocates millions towards green energy programs and infrastructure overhauls to stimulate the economy and combat global climate change.

I will work to legalize recreational marijuana, which will create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, save taxpayers millions annually by freeing up our judicial system and offer a cash crop to family-owned farms who are struggling to survive in the age of corporate agricultural takeovers.

3. Can you briefly describe what you would do to address what residents have told us are the issues they are most concerned about: health care, the state budget and school property taxes? Given the 200-word limit, you may choose to respond to a single topic instead of all three.

To address health care we need to expand Medicaid eligibility and cap prescription copays within the commonwealth. We need to raise the minimum wage so that people can afford their health care, and strengthen public sector unions to ensure that employers are offering the benefits their employees and families deserve.

To address the state budget we need to reduce the size and scope of the General Assembly and eliminate taxpayer-funded pension programs for lawmakers. We should eliminate fossil fuel industry subsidies, pass an extraction tax on natural gas and look to find new sources of revenue.

The corporate tax rate should be raised, and we should close the Delaware loophole to ensure that wealthy corporations aren’t avoiding paying tax in Pennsylvania.

Property taxes can be lowered when we get lawmakers to Harrisburg that are committed toward public education. We need to ensure that Harrisburg funds education more adequately so that local school districts combating suburban sprawl and exponential population growth don’t have to project that cost to local taxpayers.

4. Surveys show that partisanship is increasing and people of different political views are growing less trustworthy of one another. How will you seek to build bridges to voters who don’t support you or share your views?

We will always have ideological differences that create partisanship and political tensions. I believe that this is the result of partisan gerrymandering efforts that have disenfranchised entire groups of people. Elected officials generally only have to appeal to their base.

If elected I will work tirelessly to restore transparency and accountability. I will hold regular town halls to discuss our issues as a community. We need to focus on what unites us rather than divides us. People are tired of the two-party system at large. We need more leaders who remind constituents that we are Americans first and Democrats or Republicans second.

I will build bridges with voters by maintaining an open-door policy and direct lines of communication. When people see leaders fighting for the working class, the partisan ideological fluctuations seems more insignificant. We need more community-based collaboration. I will work to communicate with constituents more and party leadership less.