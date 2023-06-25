A potential record-breaking number in fundraising for the Republican Committee of Lancaster County got a major boost from the committee’s endorsed slate of candidates for the Court of Common Pleas, according to recently released campaign finance reports.

Combined, First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, personal injury attorney Shawn McLaughlin and dependency hearing officer Christina Parsons raised and donated $98,000 to the Republican committee. That’s out of the $227,000-total the committee reported in contributions from the beginning of the year to June 5.

Among the committee’s major spending items in their financial reports were mailer ads, at least some of which attacked a Republican judicial candidate, Karen Maisano, who failed to secure the committee’s endorsement back in February.

Since Maisano was the only candidate to also file to appear on the Democratic primary ballot, she advanced to the general election on the Democratic side, and will face Brown, Parsons and McLaughlin in November.

The ads against Maisano featured misleading images and claims she has since denied as false and misleading. A pair of good-government advocates said the ads also raise ethics questions. State laws place more stringent standards on candidates running for judge, they said.

It’s not clear in the Republican committee’s filings how much it spent on the attack ads against Maisano in isolation. The committee reported various costs related to “mailers,” political consulting firms, and printing costs.

“We do not publicly share the details of campaign strategy and implementation for obvious reasons,” Radanovic said.

A higher standard

According to the state’s Judicial Code of Conduct, judges and candidates for judge are supposed to be seen as independent from political considerations, “even though in Pennsylvania – and this is the irony – they run on a political party, but they are supposed to be independent,” said Debbie Gross, president and CEO of Pennsylvania for Modern Courts. That’s a nonprofit that advocates for ethical changes to the state’s court system, such as appointing judges based on merit rather than electing them.

One rule from the code states that judges and judicial candidates cannot “knowingly or with reckless disregard for the truth, make, or permit or encourage his or her campaign committee to make any false or misleading statement.”

Mail ads that the Republican committee sent out in the final days of the May primary season painted Maisano, a self-described lifelong Republican, as a liberal.

The ads claimed Maisano said that “Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned,” at a Republican event, something she denies. In the opening months of the primary, Maisano declined to directly answer her views on abortion, but eventually stated publicly that she was “pro-life.”

Maisano was nominated to fill a vacancy in the county’s Court of Common Pleas by Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, two Republicans, and confirmed unanimously by a Republican-controlled state Senate. Ex-Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, later formally appointed Maisano.

One mailer shows Maisano next to an image of Wolf acting as an escort to an abortion clinic and behind a logo of Planned Parenthood. “Gov. Wolf appointed liberal Karen Maisano as judge because they agree on the issues,” the ad reads.

The ads also attacked Maisano for filing to run on the Democratic primary ballot, when at least one of the endorsed candidates sought to cross-file as a Democrat, according to Sam Mecum, a former Manheim Township commissioner and stalwart in the county’s Democratic party.

Mecum shared emails with LNP | LancasterOnline showing he collected Democratic petition signatures on behalf of Brown and with the candidate’s knowledge. When Mecum let Brown know the petition signatures were completed, he never picked them up, according to Mecum.

Cross-filing in Lancaster County, until this year, was a standard practice among Court of Common Pleas candidates in either party.

“Campaigning is never about ‘norms,’’’ Republican county committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic said in regard to the use of negative ads on local judicial candidates. “Every campaign is different, and every strategy has to be specific to the race. We won't have a future if we get stuck in precedent and the past.”

Shelley Castetter, a local Republican political consultant who has been critical of the county GOP committee recently, said the nature of the ads against a judicial candidate like Maisano felt new.

“I've seen where they hit people pretty hard – or if they're not endorsed they'll attack them – but not at this level, not this hard, not this brutally,” said Castetter, who reported receiving numerous ads in the mail attacking Maisano leading up to the May 16 primary.

Brown, McLaughlin and Parsons did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

“It's not accurate, right?” Gross said of the ads. “(Maisano) is a Republican, she's registered as a Republican, cross-filing is permitted in our state, so it's a reckless disregard for the truth, or it’s false or misleading, right?”

Radanovic stood by the attacks on Maisano as truthful, and said her denials regarding her position on abortion rights were false. “What I find troubling is that sitting Judge Maisano continued to distort and lie about that admission to the newspaper and voters,” Radanovic said. “It is crucial that the Republican Committee counter these distortions and tell voters about these troubling issues.”

Aument defended Maisano in May. “Judge Maisano is not a liberal and has served with honor and distinction as a judge,” he said.

Whether the ad would qualify as a violation of the state’s judicial conduct laws, though, is complicated by the fact that none of the three endorsed candidates or any of their personal campaign committees, were directly involved with the attack mailers, campaign finance reports indicate.

Elected officials and candidates have long contributed money to the committee, Radanovic said. “Their funding and the funding from donors across the community ensure that we can continue to build the strong infrastructure of a building, staff, and execution of initiatives.”

Judicial candidates must account for and report, as best they can, political spending that supports their candidacy, even if they have no direct involvement, according to the judicial code of conduct.

McLaughlin and Parsons did just that in their latest filings. They each reported $20,254.46 worth of in-kind contributions from the Republican county committee for mailers, digital campaign materials and paid staff tasked with tracking down mail-in voters who hadn’t yet returned their ballots.

Brown’s latest filing was not yet publicly available. He did not respond to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline Friday, including whether he also reported in-kind contributions from the Republican committee.

The transfer of money from individual campaign committees to a third party or a party committee is not unusual, but still troubling, said Pat Christmas, chief policy officer at the Philadelphia good-government group Committee of Seventy.

“The money scoots around and the accountability for it starts to dissipate,” he said.

Whether it’s unprecedented for a local party organization to negatively attack a local judicial candidate, Christmas said he didn’t know. But he said it was clear it’s not a good thing for voters.

“I don't think this is healthy or helpful for the way we select judges in this state, and for voters to understand what their options are and to make informed choices,” Christmas said.