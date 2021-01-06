As quickly as they arrived back in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, supporters of President Donald Trump quickly departed after traveling to Washington DC to visit the U.S. Capitol.

Five buses full of people arrived back at Spooky Nook Sports at around 7 p.m. People quickly left the buses and moved to their cars to escape the evening chill.

A man from Gap who attended the rally said the Lancaster County group was far away from the Capitol when the violence began. He said he suspects outside agitators who wanted to make them look bad.

“We got played by Antifa,” said the man, who declined to give his name. “It’s making the real patriot look bad.”

Claims about Antifa having a role in Wednesday's events are unsubstantiated.

Seven buses from Lancaster County and one from York County went to Washington, Executive Coach owner Dale McMichael said.

Shortly after Congress convened Wednesday afternoon to begin counting the Electoral College ballots, mobs of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol and occupied the grounds for several hours.

Law enforcement, including the FBI and National Guard, swarmed the scene and drove the crowds back and out the building. A 6 p.m. curfew was enforced. One woman was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Partnership for Revival, a Christian nonprofit group from Elizabethtown, chartered four buses for the event, taking around 150 people to Washington D.C.

Danielle Lindemuth, the group’s secretary, said she was at the Capitol when the barricades were pushed down and some people streamed inside. While she stayed outside, Lindemuth said she didn’t fault those went in.

“They weren’t doing anything to damage anything. There was no ill intent,” she said.

“People were peaceful: just mad as hell with the way the government is run, and the way the media is run – and that includes you,” a man departing a bus, who declined to give his name, told a reporter.

The woman he was with said they attended the event because “no one will listen to us. All we were doing down there was saying it is time for someone to listen to us.” She said she was frustrated that that people who protest in the name of racial justice are celebrated while Trump supporters are demonized.

“They get a free pass,” said the woman, who also declined to give her name. “No names, because I don’t trust you,” she told a reporter.

A group of people departing could also be seen confronting a photographer with LNP | LancasterOnline and telling him to leave the area.

Lindemuth said she is proud of her role in the events of the day which she says vividly illustrated the frustrations of many people who distrust the presidential election results, and don’t feel they’re being taken seriously.

“We went down there because we truly believe this election has been fraudulent, and we do believe the truth needs to be brought out,” she said. “If you’re not going to hear us, you’re going to see us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

