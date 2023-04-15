The Supreme Court docket shows 42 amicus curiae, or “friend of the court” briefs filed regarding Gerald Groff’s case.

Amicus briefs typically hold little weight in the court’s consideration of a case, but the filings shed light on why particular groups want the court to rule one way or the other. And the justices may single out arguments in these briefs in their own rulings.

In the Groff case, most of the briefs support his petition. The organizations that filed them include members of Congress, such as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and attorneys general of West Virginia, Texas, Florida and 18 other states.

No brief was filed by any arm of the Pennsylvania government.

Groff’s supporters include many religious groups, including the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Southern Baptist Convention, the Mormon and Seventh Day Adventist churches, and groups for Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh believers. A well-known organization committed to combating antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League, also signed onto a brief supporting Groff.

Briefs filed against Groff’s petition are fewer in number. They include briefs from a coalition of 11 states led by Washington and including California, Colorado and Maryland; as well as unions representing postal workers, the National Association of Counties and a group representing nonbelievers, American Atheists.

A few examples:

From the American Hindu Coalition:

Beyond time off or shift changes to commemorate less common observances and festivals, religious minorities have other unique needs that may require accommodations from their employers. Religious minorities often have distinctive clothing or grooming styles that may depart from a workplace dress code. Yet time and time again, employers are not only reluctant to recognize these needs, but propose accommodations that segregate minority employees and justify their solutions by citing hypothetical concerns and stereotypes. Lower courts often side with employers based on dubious reasoning that legitimizes the discrimination that people of these minority faiths experience.

By West Virginia and 20 other states:

States often employ more people than anyone else within their borders, and state and local employees are often the ones seeking the sort of religious accommodations that the Court is evaluating here. And yet, the amici States are ready to see Hardison go. The States believe that the benefits are worth any added burdens. Our people deserve to access and remain in the workforce knowing that their rights to religious observance are durable. A religiously diverse workforce helps everyone. And strong respect for religious liberty in general benefits the States and our residents alike.

From the American Postal Workers Union:

A day off is not the special privilege of the religious. Days off, especially on the weekend, are when parents can spend the day with children who are otherwise in school, when people can spend time on the other necessities of life, when the community enjoys a common day of rest for churchgoers and the non-religious alike. Petitioner is wrong to claim he has a special legal right to a regular day off that the Buddhist and the agnostic and the Catholic do not. Petitioner has a right to wear a religious pin, symbol, or garment, but no right to require his co-workers to give up their weekends to facilitate his practice of his faith. The Free Exercise Clause does not countenance such a discriminatory preference for workers whose religious practice prohibits them from working on their Sabbath.

From the Center For Inquiry and American Atheists Inc.:

Many religions followed in this pluralistic nation have no Sabbath. The nonreligious also have no special holy day. However, we all live in a world of weekends, involving days where children are not in school and where society operates at a different pace. Groff insists that his religious claim on those special days automatically prevails, and his colleagues must conform their lives and the lives of their families to accommodate him. …

To permit such favoritism runs contrary to the clear meaning of the First Amendment. It sends a clear message to both nonbelievers and to adherents of religions without Sabbaths that they are inferior under the law and that their families, desires, and activities must take second place to the religious beliefs of their colleagues. It does what this nation was founded to prevent. It creates a privileged caste based on religion.