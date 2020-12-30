Lancaster County Controller Brian Hurter will not seek a third term as the county's top accountant.

A notice from the Republican Committee of Lancaster County listing candidates seeking endorsement for controller and recorder of deeds did not include his name.

"When I ran the first time I gave a commitment (that I would only serve two terms)," Hurter said. "What I've enjoyed the most is having a positive impact on the financial position of the county."

Hurter said he will be returning to private practice and "most likely" does not see himself pursuing other political positions in the future.

Running for the endorsement to replace him is Lisa Colon, an auditing and accounting assistant manager in the controller's office and RCLC assistant treasurer. She is seeking the endorsement unopposed.

Separately, Ann Hess is seeking a second term as recorder of deeds. No other person is seeking the RCLC endorsement for the post.

Lancaster County Democratic Committee Chair Diane Topakian said her party does not currently have any candidates challenging the Republicans for the posts.

Lancaster County elected offices are almost entirely controlled by Republicans, who typically preform well in county races due to the GOP's large registration advantage over Democrats.