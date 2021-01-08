Brett Hambright, the spokesman for Lancaster County District Attorney's office, is leaving Lancaster County government for a job with Dauphin County.

District Attorney Heather Adams said Hambright's last day was Friday and would be taking a position as Dauphin County government's press agent. She said she intends to fill his position.

“He's done a terrific job for the office and the position in general I think is instrumental for the office," Adams said. "Overall it promotes public safety and I view it as a tool for transparency because it helps us get out information in a timely and transparent manner."