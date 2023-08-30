The Pennsylvania Senate’s State Government committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would advance the date of the 2024 presidential primary by more than a month to avoid a Jewish religious holiday and in hopes of boosting the commonwealth’s voice in selecting the presidential nominees.

The current primary date, April 23, is the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

The bill would move the primary to March 19 from April 23, but the committee’s Republican Chair, Sen. Chris Dush of Jefferson County, said the full Senate could decide on a different date when it takes up the proposal.

It’s unlikely the full Senate will act on moving the primary before their next scheduled session day on Sept. 18.

Introduced by Republican Sen. David Argall of Schuylkill County, and co-sponsored with several Democrats, including Minority Leader Jay Costa of Allegheny County, the bill initially proposed moving the presidential primary date permanently to an earlier date, but it was amended to only apply for the 2024 primary. It passed unanimously out of the committee.

State Rep. Keith Greiner, a Republican from Upper Leacock Township, has been a sponsor of legislation to move the primary in nearly every session of the state House since 2015.

He argues that the parties’ candidates are often decided before Pennsylvania voters get to the polls. Moving up the primary would “make us the keystone state” of the electoral process, he said on Tuesday. “Voters should have a decision on who their party’s nominee should be.”

A hurdle for his proposals in the past has been securing the support of both parties outside the members of the General Assembly, but he said he believes this year’s push has a good chance of being passed. Greiner’s current proposal would also move the primary to March 19.

How will Lancaster County be affected?

John Trescot, chair of the Lancaster Board of Elections, said no matter when the state sets the primary date, “we’ll make it happen.”

If the presidential primary date is shifted, Trescot said the board will need to contact all 240 voting precincts in the county to prepare election officers for the change and ensure the 1,300 volunteer poll workers that typically staff the polls in a presidential election year also are made aware of the news.

“I have no problem doing it, other than the longer the Legislature takes to reach a decision to do it, the harder it becomes on the elections office to organize the day,” Trescot said.

Trescot said he’s concerned that shifting the date too early would mean the window for candidates to gather petitions to get on the ballot would conflict with Christmas.

One local party leader said he’d support the new timeline.

Tom O’Brien, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, said moving the date earlier makes Pennsylvania, “which is already a battleground state, more involved in the final decision of the primary.”

O’Brien said his committee won’t have any problems with a shorter window to rally Democrats in Lancaster County.

“We’ll be ready,” he said.

Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, did not respond to requests for comment.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is on the record supporting an earlier primary date. His Secretary of the Commonwealth, Al Schmidt, wrote a letter in July to Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, of Westmoreland County, expressing concern about giving counties adequate time to prepare for holding the primary a month or more earlier than currently planned.

“Typically, county election boards reserve polling locations and poll workers a year or more in advance of an election to avoid conflicts with other events and to have ample time to inform voters of where they will cast their votes,” Schmidt wrote.