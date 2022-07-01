Legislation aimed at giving the public expanded access to state contracts via the state Treasury Department website comes with a significant downside: it exempts more no-bid contracts from disclosure on the site.

The Pennsylvania House-passed bill is intended to give the state Treasurer more power to force government agencies to report contracts. It does that by requiring the Treasurer to withhold payment to agencies that fail to post to the Contracts E-Library web site (contracts.patreasury.gov).

The Caucus, LNP Media Group’s Harrisburg-based publication, reported in 2019 that many agencies were failing to post contracts to the system or, when doing so, heavily redacting them.

Treasurer Stacy Garrity and the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, say the legislation would broaden and strengthen the contracts database established under the Right to Know Law in 2008. Agencies failing to report contracts would be given a chance to do so.

The bill (HB 2485) was approved unanimously in the House in early June. It won support of a key Senate Committee last week and awaits a full Senate vote.

But the bill would exempt agencies from having to report contracts and other purchases valued below $10,000 – a new reporting floor that’s double the previous disclosure threshold of $5,000.

“It’s an improvement that there is some penalty for failing to comply, but it is disappointing the exemptions increased,” said Paula Knudsen Burke, a former investigative reporter at The Caucus now serving as the Pennsylvania attorney for the Washington-based Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Grove said the change was the only request by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. He is hoping that accommodating DGS will avert a veto from Wolf.

The change was requested by the Department of General Services, the state’s procurement agency, said Troy Thompson, the agency’s spokesperson.

He said the change is needed to make the reporting requirement “compatible with our P-card program.” P-cards are a type of credit card issued to some state employees to pay for goods and services up to $10,000 in value.

The total spent on the P-card program was $240 million for goods and services from July 1 of 2021 to June 30 of 2022, according to DGS. How much of that was for no-bid contracts was not immediately available.

“This is a small percentage of our overall spending,” Thompson said. “Our spend on goods and services is in the billions.”

The Contracts E-Library contains almost 464,000 contracts, amendments and purchase orders, a Treasury Department spokesperson says.

Barbara Hough Huesken, Manager of Legislative Affairs for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association ( PNA), and a former LNP editor, said Grove’s “bill seeks to ensure that agencies comply with the requirement to post contracts on the Treasury Department’s public website, and that is good news for public transparency and the reason PNA has supported the legislation.”