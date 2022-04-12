HARRISBURG — Already exempt from most of the state’s open-records law, Pennsylvania state legislators would get what critics call an “E‑ZPass” to obtain records and shorten appeals.

Lawmakers and top statewide elected officials could get records in five days instead of the 35 days citizens typically face in a proposed change to the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law.

The current law, passed in 2008, requires government agencies to respond to records requests in five days. But it also allows them to take another 30 days for a host of reasons, including conducting a legal review. Experts say the 30-day extension has become a routine, automatic response from state and local agencies.

The new legislation to expedite requests from legislators, authored by Democratic Rep. Frank Burns of Cambria County, is scheduled to be considered by the House State Government Committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, chairman of the State Government Committee, said he is bringing up Burns’ bill “to “take a whack at the (Wolf) administration for taking the 30 days automatically.” It’s not a special-treatment bill for legislators, he said.

The legislation would eliminate the 30-day extension for lawmakers’ requests.

But the bill would not change which records are considered public and would not affect citizens who use the law to access public documents.

“My bill would prevent government agencies from running out the clock on elected officials who routinely have to cast time-sensitive votes,” Burns wrote in a co-sponsorship memo filed last week.

Legislators sometimes can’t obtain records with a a formal open records request before they must vote on a bill, Burns said. He said it happened to him and he had to vote without the information he needed on a Liquor Control Board-related bill.

An aide said it took 18 months for Burns to obtain the information he requested.

State legislators, committee chairmen and leaders can often cajole bureaucrats for records. They have attorneys at their disposal and may use subpoenas for information in rare cases. Burns said he paid for his own lawyer.

The current Right to Know Law only specifies that basic financial information in the General Assembly is subject to public disclosure. Lawmakers’ emails are exempt, while some email communications written by the governor and state agencies can be public records.

Burns’ bill “is really remarkable…it provides them (lawmakers) with an E-ZPass lane,” said Eric Epstein, a longtime legislative critic who files about one Right-to-Know-Law request a week.

“Parts of the Right to Know Law are broken. The answer is not to create a special class of requesters,” said Epstein, a Democratic state House candidate in Harrisburg.

Andrew Christy, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union in Philadelphia, said the Legislature “needs to address the underlying problem” — the 30-day extension.

“The Legislature is essentially trying to exempt itself from that,” he said.

Gunita Singh, a lawyer for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in Washington, D.C., said “to affirmatively draw distinctions among categories of requesters and to give priority to others can potentially impede the very purpose of these laws, which is to truly democratize vital information.”

“Public-records laws need to work for everyone who seeks to learn about the operations of government,” Singh said.

In an interview, Burns said he is representing the interests of 62,000 constituents and others across the state when he requests public records.

His bill would also shorten the amount of time the Office of Open Records has to handle an appeal from legislators and elected officials from 30 days to five. Liz Wagenseller, the director of the office, said the shorter appeals window is an “impossible deadline to meet.” An amendment is pending to remove that provision.

“As Lawmakers we are routinely forced to make decisions that affect people across Pennsylvania,” said Burns. “It is our job to make the most informed decisions possible on behalf of the people we represent. My bill simply shortens the timeline an agency has to provide public information to lawmakers; therefore this change would benefit all Pennsylvanians.”

Sing said she was unaware of other states with laws to provide preference to public officials seeking records. Burns said the practice in many states is that agencies provide records to lawmakers facing an upcoming vote without requiring a formal request.

Bumsted is Harrisburg bureau chief of The Caucus, LNP's publication covering state government and politics. Follow him on Twitter @BEBumsted.